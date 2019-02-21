With most of major retailers reporting earnings within the next two weeks, expectations have shifted downward following big retail sales misses from December.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) and Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) are preparing to report fourth-quarter results later this month amid uncertainty surrounding the department store sector and news of a weak holiday season.

TD Ameritrade senior trading specialist Shawn Cruz predicts that both companies will be more volatile.

"Investors have been hearing a lot about how these companies are trying to improve e-commerce [and] it will be interesting to see if other areas of the business can prop up a drop in e-commerce," Cruz told Benzinga.

Earnings Dates

Macy's cut its full-year 2018 comps guidance in early January from 2.3-2.5 percent to 2 percent.

A few days later, Nordstrom reported holiday comps were up 1.3 percent year-over-year but said it sees full-year 2018 adjusted earnings at the low end of its $3.55-$3.65 range.

Nordstrom is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 28, and analysts are expecting the company to deliver earnings of $1.43 per share. The Seattle-based retailer is expected to report sales of $4.6 billion.

Macy's is set to report fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 26, and analysts are expecting the company to deliver earnings of $2.53 per share. Sales are expected to come in at $8.45 billion.

Spencer Israel contributed to this report.

Photo by Andy C/Wikimedia.