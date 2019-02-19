Image: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) has decided to implement Trucker Tools' carrier management and shipment tracking software services to support its growing network of carriers and brokerage operations.

The transportation giant will be using cloud-based software applications Load Track and Smart Capacity to improve its processes and make working with Schneider's logistics division as seamless as possible for carriers and drivers.

When investigating Trucker Tools, the team at Schneider focused on how the company's services would benefit drivers and owner-operators. They were also focused on increasing the visibility of individual loads while in transit, according to Erin Van Zeeland, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider Logistics.

"Smart Capacity is a way for Schneider to continue to deepen our analytical view of our carrier base. With this enhanced view to a carriers capacity, we continually will find additional capacity to service the customers' orders," she said. "It's a win-win when capacity is found and the right load match is offered in real-time. Load Track is leveraged to increase more data into the Smart Capacity platform while performing its primary functionality of visibility at the load level."

When choosing between Trucker Tools and similar providers, Van Zeeland said it all came down to proven experience and focus.

"Trucker Tools has a decade of proving out a carrier strategy with a focus on the micro and small carriers, a market that has historically been hard to reach," she explained. "Trucker Tools has attracted those carriers with plans to continue that growth in the market."

Van Zeeland added that implementing Trucker Tools is a big selling point when working with small carriers because of the mobile application's popularity. The Trucker Tools mobile app has been downloaded by over 500,000 drivers already.

One big perk of Truck Tools' easy-to-use platform is that drivers and carriers who are already using the app for services like Load Track do not have to switch to a different app to connect with loads via Smart Capacity.

"We are honored to be selected by one of America's most respected transportation companies to help them drive further efficiencies and quality improvements into its brokerage operations," said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and CEO of Trucker Tools. "Our goal is to enable our broker customers to leverage next-generation technology to improve their competitiveness and increase their ‘stickiness' with carriers. Through Smart Capacity, Load Track and our mobile driver app, we're giving them unprecedented, trusted visibility into where and when those trucks are available – today, tomorrow and into next week."

Trucker Tools offers Schneider's logistics team the competitive advantage of keeping carriers in its network, helping to eliminate "one-load wonders," according to Gollapalli.

The term "one-load wonder" refers to a carrier that works with a brokerage to move one load, then fails to move more freight with that brokerage, effectively falling out of its network after one load.

"Trucker Tools gives Schneider capacity," Gollapalli said. "You've got literally thousands of small carriers out there with five trucks or less that the large brokers like Schneider typically don't have visibility to, so one answer to the capacity crunch for a company like Schneider is to expand its network of carriers into what they call the small or micro carriers."

The visibility and insights Trucker Tools provides could help Schneider achieve an advantage over its peers, including logistics divisions of other asset-based carriers, by giving the company the information needed to make the smartest choices possible.

