7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.25 per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $595.7 million, beating estimates by $4.1 million.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are up 7 percent reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 80 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $2.21 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.14), beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $124.13 million, beating estimates by $7.11 million.
Losers
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are down 17 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $(0.06), up from $(0.92) year-over-year. Sales came in at $15.825 million, down from $17.692 million year-over-year.
- Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares are down 12 percent after the company proposed a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.50, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $4.02 billion, missing estimates by $170 million.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 2 percent after a 13F filing from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway shows the firm liquidated its stake in the company.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.