30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares rose 40.4 percent to $6.08 in pre-market trading after surging 223.13 percent on Wednesday.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares rose 15.8 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong Q1 forecast.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 13.4 percent to $21.91 in pre-market trading following upbeat revenue for the year to the end of October.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 13.3 percent to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Medigus is considering expanding portfolio to include ventures in CBD and medical cannabis industry.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 12.6 percent to $7.94 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on regulatory status of viaskin peanut for the treatment of peanut-allergic children 4 to 11 years of age.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 8.6 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 6.6 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 6.5 percent to $2.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.29 percent on Wednesday.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) rose 6 percent to $38.74 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 earnings.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 5.2 percent to $19.15 in pre-market trading. Bilibili is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 27.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) rose 4.8 percent to $62.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 4.4 percent to $11.48 in pre-market trading.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 4.3 percent to $3.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.81 percent on Wednesday.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 4.2 percent to $49.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance and expects sales growth of 4-6 percent year-over-year. Cisco also added $15 billion to its buyback plan.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) rose 3.2 percent to $39.69 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company added $250 million to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares fell 24.3 percent to $11.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 15.6 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $65.0 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 16.6 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company sees first-quarter sales down 16-22 percent year-over-year.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 12.6 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after declining 3.99 percent on Wednesday.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) fell 10.7 percent to $7.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 10.5 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. The company cut its dividend from 54 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) fell 10.3 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) fell 9.2 percent to $2.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.88 percent on Wednesday.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares fell 8.1 percent to $61.90 in pre-market after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) fell 8.1 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 6.1 percent to $12.56 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its quarterly dividend and FY19 CAFD guidance.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) fell 5.8 percent to $12.59 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) fell 5.1 percent to $4.14 in pre-market trading.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) fell 5 percent to $150.00 in pre-market trading after reporting 2018 results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 3.7 percent to $5.72 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.
