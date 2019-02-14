58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares climbed 39.08 percent to close at $7.26 after reporting upbeat Q4 sales.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) climbed 29.58 percent to close at $10.60 after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. The company issued strong first-quarter sales guidance.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares gained 24.26 percent to close at $0.3360 after the company announced Cigna will adopt national policy coverage of personal exoskeleton devices.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) shares rose 20.72 percent to close at $3.0300.
- Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) surged 16.51 percent to close at $51.01 after the company reported in-line Q4 loss, while sales exceeded views.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) rose 15.84 percent to close at $3.73.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) climbed 15.2 percent to close at $3.79.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) gained 14.67 percent to close at $14.46 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) rose 14.66 percent to close at $11.50.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 14.58 percent to close at $11.00.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) rose 14.52 percent to close at $6.23.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares gained 14.29 percent to close at $2.48.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) climbed 14.19 percent to close at $49.16.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 14.12 percent to close at $5.01.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) gained 13.85 percent to close at $6.00.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) rose 13.82 percent to close at $14.33.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) jumped 13.31 percent to close at $3.15 on Wednesday after reporting a technology partnership with New H3C Group.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) rose 12.55 percent to close at $2.69.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) surged 12.28 percent to close at $106.28 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) gained 11.72 percent to close at $21.44.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares rose 11.71 percent to close at $18.99.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) jumped 11.66 percent to close at $14.75 following Q4 results.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) rose 11.15 percent to close at $9.07 following Q4 earnings.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 11.07 percent to close at $29.61.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 10.87 percent to close at $8.06 after the company agreed to acquire all assets of Khrysos Global, a provider of end-to-end processing solutions for hemp, for total consideration of $16 million.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares jumped 10.82 percent to close at $5.53.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) rose 9.68 percent to close at $26.62 following Q4 results.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares rose 9.17 percent to close at $0.3941 after Johnson & Johnson announced the acquisition of a company called Auris Health. NOTE: Auris Medical and Auris Health are not related companies.
- j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares gained 8.9 percent to close at $81.88 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) gained 8.42 percent to close at $27.82 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) gained 7.68 percent to close at $139.12 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) rose 7.38 percent to close at $90.54 after the company reported Q4 sales of $43.2 million, beating the $40.21 million estimate. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance of $201-$206 million, beating the $194.94 million estimate.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) surged 7.18 percent to close at $6.27.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 6.96 percent to close at $12.29.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares rose 6.96 percent to close at $44.57. Activision reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak full-year 2019 guidance. The company also announced it will cut staff by 8 percent.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) rose 6.17 percent to close at $26.17 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) rose 4.8 percent to close at $22.70 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and raised its quarterly dividend by 12 percent.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares tumbled 26.67 percent to close at $6.82. McDermott projects adverse change in Q4 results of $168 million for Cameron Liquefied Natural Gas project, citing 'unfavorable labor productivity, and increases in subcontract, commissioning and construction management costs.'
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares dropped 19.17 percent to close at $8.01 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares declined 21.91 percent to close at $4.67. Unique Fabricating declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 14.62 percent to close at $82.31. Qualys reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY2019 sales guidance.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 12.01 percent to close at $14.07.
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) fell 12 percent to close at $36.46 after reporting Q4 results.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) dipped 11.27 percent to close at $9.57.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) dropped 11.25 percent to close at $26.51 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued Q1 and FY19 guidance well below consensus estimates.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 11.11 percent to close at $3.52 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) dropped 10.63 percent to close at $2.27 following Q2 results.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 10.6 percent to close at $4.56.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dropped 10.23 percent to close at $12.63.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) fell 9.57 percent to close at $4.82.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) dropped 8.78 percent to close at $2.91.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares declined 8.59 percent to close at $6.49 after climbing 20.34 percent on Tuesday.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) shares dipped 8.37 percent to close at $9.09 after announcing preliminary results of its tender offer.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dropped 7.9 percent to close at $15.03.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 7.79 percent to close at $17.63 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earning and issued weak FY19 outlook.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 7.68 percent to close at $28.86 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares dropped 5.88 percent to close at $3.04 after reporting Q4 results.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) dropped 5.71 percent to close at $56.94 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
