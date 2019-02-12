Maersk Implements Integrator Policy With Vandegrift Acquisition

Danish liner operator Maersk has taken another step on the road to becoming an integrated logistics provider with the announcement today of the acquisition of the New Jersey-based customs house broker Vandegrift Inc.

"Customers have been asking us to simplify the complexity of their global supply chains and reduce their risk," said Klaus Rud Sejling, Head of Global Logistics and Services at Maersk.

According to a Maersk statement, customs house brokerage is a "key component" in its long-term strategy to provide door-to-door solutions for its customers. "The acquisition will enhance Maersk's commercial solutions pipeline and strengthen the logistics presence in the North America market," the statement added.

Established in 1951 and based in Clark, New Jersey, Vandergrift employs 170 staff in 12 offices and also specializes in trade compliance, employing a team of former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, as well as staff experienced in customs brokerage, retail and law.

Sejling said, "We believe we have an opportunity to better design a more holistic customs brokerage and trade compliance plan and overarching strategy for customers. This will set them up for long-term success, improve their cost and risk structures and use our combined team expertise, digital tools and process improvement thanks to this acquisition."

