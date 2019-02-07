62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) surged 130.42 percent to close at $25.60 on Wednesday after reporting positive results from pivotal Phase 3 SOPHIA study of margetuximab.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVLN) gained 31.33 percent to close at $1.26 after the company announced a licensing agreement in which Novelion's subsidiary company will receive $25 million and 22.5 percent in royalties on JUXTAPID sales in Japan.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 22.02 percent to close at $8.59 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 19.62 percent to close at $47.79 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) gained 19.34 percent to close at $5.06.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 18.64 percent to close at $7.83.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) gained 16.98 percent to close at $9.85.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares jumped 16.44 percent to close at $19.62 following Q3 earnings. Skyline posted Q3 earnings of $0.27 per share on sales of $354.7 million.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) rose 14.46 percent to close at $15.12 following Q4 earnings.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) gained 14.4 percent to close at $31.54 after MacroGenics reported positive margetuximab, as Zai Lab owns development and commercialization rights to margetuximab in multiple regions.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares rose 13.66 percent to close at $5.49.
- Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 13.64 percent to close at $4.7500 after the company reported FDA acceptance of IND application for micropine to reduce the progression of myopia.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) jumped 12.46 percent to close at $6.77.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 12.06 percent to close at $8.36.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) gained 11.68 percent to close at $32.41 following Q1 results.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) climbed 11.49 percent to close at $84.69 following Q1 earnings.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 11.42 percent to close at $2.44 following Q3 earnings.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) surged 11.3 percent to close at $13.88.
- Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) gained 11.3 percent to close at $48.47 after the company said it expects Q4 sales of $1.33 billion versus the $1.21 billion analyst estimate.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) gained 11.14 percent to close at $21.94 following upbeat Q4 results.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) jumped 10.36 percent to close at $24.40 following Q4 results.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) gained 10.33 percent to close at $29.69 after the company reported Q4 EPS $0.33 that beat the $0.28 estimate, sales of $502.74 million beating $479.63 million estimates.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) rose 10.14 percent to close at $3.04.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 9.45 percent to close at $4.1700 after the company disclosed that its Saphyr system is used for highly accurate detection of the genetic disorder FSHD as an alternative to southern blot.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) rose 8.7 percent to close at $11.87 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) climbed 7.76 percent to close at $169.14 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 7.29 percent to close at $89.31 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares rose 5.86 percent to close at $20.95. Canadian Solar raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) climbed 5.54 percent to close at $72.40 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) rose 5.2 percent to close at $12.56 following Q4 earnings.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 5.14 percent to close at $3.2700. Proteostasis Therapeutics appointed Emmanuel Dulac and Kim Drapkin to its Board of Directors.
Losers
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLO) shares tumbled 49.01 percent to close at $3.86 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dropped 43.62 percent to close at $119.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) fell 27.02 percent to close at $7.94. Calix posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) fell 25.52 percent to close at $1.78 after the company announced it will deregister its shares from the NYSE.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares fell 23.64 percent to close at $4.62. Catabasis priced its 4 million common unit offering at $5 per unit.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) fell 23.26 percent to close at $5.97 after third-quarter earnings and sales missed estimate. The company also guided full-year sales at the lower end of the range.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) fell 19.95 percent to close at $20.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals filed a complaint against FDA for requiring studies in animals without legal authority. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vanda Pharma from Overweight to Neutral.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) fell 19.15 percent to close at $7.60 after the company priced a 3.75 million share common stock offering at $8 per share.
- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB) dropped 17 percent to close at $7.52. FNCB Bancorp reported pricing of 2.857 million share common stock offering at $20 per share.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) tumbled 16.29 percent to close at $15.26 after reporting Q1 results.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 15 percent to close at $8.50.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 13.76 percent to close at $92.53 after the company issued weak revenue forecast.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 13.31 percent to close at $80.21 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and lowered its yearly revenue guidance.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) fell 12.27 percent to close at $102.81 after reporting Q4 results.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) dropped 12.09 percent to close at $4.80.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 11.1 percent to close at $13.86.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares declined 10.6 percent to close at $32.05 following Q4 earnings.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 10.58 percent to close at $6.42. Chembio Diagnostics expects Q4 sales of $7.3 million to $7.6 million and FY18 sales of $33.1 million to $33.4 million.
- Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ: MNGA) dipped 10.18 percent to close at $2.47
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) dropped 10.14 percent to close at $5.14.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 10.12 percent to close at $43.00 after rising 2.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 9.99 percent to close at $19.65.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares dropped 9.88 percent to close at $2.28.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dipped 9.66 percent to close at $15.24.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 9.43 percent to close at $9.70 after the company’s board rejected Green Growth Brand's hostile takeover bid.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) dropped 8.92 percent to close at $2.45.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) shares declined 8.49 percent to close at $26.74 following Q4 earnings.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) shares declined 8.25 percent to close at $52.24 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) dropped 7.68 percent to close at $28.00 after the company announced a 51.9 million share offering.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 7.52 percent to close at $39.00 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) shares fell 4.79 percent to close at $1,018.00 after reporting 2018 results.
