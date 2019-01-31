Long Road Ahead: Number Of Women In Trucking Positions Still Low

In the United States today, the workforce is made up of an almost-equal balance of women and men. Women make up 47 percent of the American labor force, but only 23 percent are in executive positions. And when it comes to a traditionally male-dominated field like truck driving, that disparity continues to increase.

Data shows that only 7 percent of drivers in the trucking industry are women, an alarming fact that is drawing more attention to a field that is struggling to bring on a new generation of employees in general.