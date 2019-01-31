Market Overview

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2019 5:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) jumped 101.8 percent to close at $2.24 on Wednesday after the company announced the sale of 3 million preferred shares convertible to common stock at $1.20 per share, along with the elimination of $2 million in debt.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 43.81 percent to close at $6.04.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares surged 26.26 percent to close at $15.53.
  • Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares gained 25.1 percent to close at $3.29 after the company's MIST-1 mydriasis study met its primary endpoint.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) climbed 23.87 percent to close at $3.84.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares gained 19.95 percent to close at $23.09 following fourth-quarter results. Fourth-quarter earnings came in at 8 cents per share, falling in-line with analyst estimates. Revenues came in at $1.42 billion, missing estimates by $30 million. The company issued first-quarter sales guidance of $1.2 billion. The company reported Q4 gross margin of 41% versus 34% in the same quarter last year. AMD says 2019 margins are expected to be higher than 41%.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) surged 19.02 percent to close at $2.44.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) climbed 17.74 percent to close at $10.82 after iron ore futures rose 9 percent due to an expected decrease in production from Brazillian miner Vale.
  • Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) gained 17.47 percent to close at $14.12.
  • Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) rose 15.09 percent to close at $58.26 following Q2 earnings.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) jumped 14.86 percent to close at $10.90.
  • Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) rose 14.29 percent to close at $4.40.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) climbed 13.69 percent to close at $5.48.
  • Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares gained 13.18 percent to close at $3.35 on Wednesday.
  • China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 12.94 percent to close at $4.6418.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 12.19 percent to close at $129.93.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares jumped 11.79 percent to close at $2.37 on Wednesday.
  • Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) surged 11.68 percent to close at $2.39.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) climbed 11.65 percent to close at $13.51.
  • Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares rose 11.61 percent to close at $2.50.
  • MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) climbed 11.6 percent to close at $3.56.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 11.43 percent to close at $3.12.
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) gained 11.37 percent to close at $179.39 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. The company also said it expects 2019 EPS of $8.00 to $8.20 versus the $8.01 estimate.
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) climbed 10.41 percent to close at $38.30 after the company received a 'May Proceed' letter from the FDA for its Phase 3 clinical trial of BHV-3241 for multiple system atrophy.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) gained 10.12 percent to close at $2.72.
  • Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares climbed 9.67 percent to close at $12.59 after gaining 2.50 percent on Tuesday.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) gained 9.18 percent to close at $10.59 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) rose 9.11 percent to close at $297.56 after the company announced strong 2019 guidance and reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. Anthem raised its Qtr dividend from $0.75 to $0.80 per share.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) climbed 7.97 percent to close at $120.98 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $1.53 versus the $1.51 analyst estimate and revenue of $2.33B versus the $2.31B analyst estimate.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) gained 7.85 percent to close at $11.27 after iron ore futures rose 9 percent due to an expected decrease in production from Brazillian miner Vale.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares gained 7.79 percent to close at $20.35. Conn's will replace Electro Scientific Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, February 4.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 7.36 percent to close at $1.75 after the company announced a $100 million exoskeleton joint venture to serve China and other Asian markets.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) gained 7.19 percent to close at $87.54 following media reports Intel made a $5.5 billion-$6 billion acquisition offer for the company.
  • Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) shares gained 6.92 percent to close at $2.78
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 6.83 percent to close at $165.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) rose 6.25 percent to close at $387.72 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY19 forecast.

 

Losers

  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares tumbled 65.98 percent to close at $3.65 on Wednesday after collaboration partner Roche decided to discontinue phase 3 studies of Crenezumab in Alzheimer's disease.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 27.43 percent to close at $27.67 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates and provided soft Q1 and FY19 EPS guidance.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 21.51 percent to close at $6.75.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 14.99 percent to close at $2.95.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) dipped 14.19 percent to close at $76.85 after the company reported worse than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares fell 13.69 percent to close at $2.1750.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) tumbled 13.08 percent to close at $4.65.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares dipped 12.01 percent to close at $5.20.
  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 11.81 percent to close at $1.12 after the company announced a $10 million registered direct stock offering at $1 per share.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) dropped 11.53 percent to close at $3.30.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares declined 10.34 percent to close at $3.12.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) dropped 10 percent to close at $3.51.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares tumbled 9.78 percent to close at $13.28 after the company announced plans to close all of its Pat Catan’s stores in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
  • Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) dropped 9.48 percent to close at $11.65.
  • Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) shares declined 9.17 percent to close at $18.22.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 8.75 percent to close at $17.62 after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.06) per share.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dipped 8.44 percent to close at $3.47.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares dropped 8.1 percent to close at $5.67.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 6.9 percent to close at $7.15.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) fell 7.58 percent to close at $25.83. Juniper reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak Q1 guidance.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) shares slipped 6.73 percent to close at $29.09 after the company announced Q1 EPS of $0.54 versus the $0.65 analyst estimate and worse than expected revenue results.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) shares fell 6.72 percent to close at $14.01 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) dropped 6.7 percent to close at $30.79 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings, missing on EPS but beating on sales.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 5.88 percent to close at $5.12.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) dropped 4.45 percent to close at $272.57 after Leerink Swan lowered its price target for the stock from $380 to $365 per share and pharmaceutical giant Amgen announced disappointing 2019 financial expectations.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 4.33 percent to close at $29.37. AT&T reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

14 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2019