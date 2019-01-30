48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) jumped 209.5 percent to $3.4355 after the company announced the sale of 3 million preferred shares convertible to common stock at $1.20 per share, along with the elimination of $2 million in debt.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) gained 59.5 percent to $6.70.
- Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares climbed 28.9 percent to $3.3899 after the company's MIST-1 mydriasis study met its primary endpoint.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) climbed 17.8 percent to $1.92 after the company announced a $100 million exoskeleton joint venture to serve China and other Asian markets.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 16 percent to $10.65 after iron ore futures rose 9 percent due to an expected decrease in production from Brazillian miner Vale.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 14.3 percent to $22.00 despite reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Fourth-quarter earnings came in at 8 cents per share, falling in-line with analyst estimates. Revenues came in at $1.42 billion, missing estimates by $30 million. The company issued first-quarter sales guidance of $1.2 billion.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) gained 14.3 percent to $39.65 after the company received a 'May Proceed' letter from the FDA for its Phase 3 clinical trial of BHV-3241 for multiple system atrophy.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) climbed 13.2 percent to $2.32.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares gained 12.8 percent to $21.30. Conn's will replace Electro Scientific Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, February 4.
- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) shares climbed 12.1 percent to $2.915.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) rose 11.6 percent to $56.49 following Q2 earnings.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) climbed 10.2 percent to $10.45.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) gained 10.2 percent to $300.30 after the company announced strong 2019 guidance and reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. Anthem raised its Qtr dividend from $0.75 to $0.80 per share.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) gained 10 percent to $177.13 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. The company also said it expects 2019 EPS of $8.00 to $8.20 versus the $8.01 estimate.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) climbed 9.7 percent to $3.4020.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares rose 8.5 percent to $12.45 after gaining 2.50 percent on Tuesday.
- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB) gained 8.4 percent to $10.59.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 7.7 percent to $10.45 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) gained 7 percent to $11.19 after iron ore futures rose 9 percent due to an expected decrease in production from Brazillian miner Vale.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) climbed 6.8 percent to $119.71 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $1.53 versus the $1.51 analyst estimate and revenue of $2.33B versus the $2.31B analyst estimate.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) rose 6.5 percent to $388.45 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY19 forecast.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) rose 6.4 percent to $6.70 after dropping 7.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) gained 6 percent to $86.50 following media reports Intel made a $5.5 billion-$6 billion acquisition offer for the company.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.9 percent to $162.14 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares dipped 64.7 percent to $3.7899 after collaboration partner Roche decided to discontinue phase 3 studies of Crenezumab in Alzheimer's disease.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) declined 27 percent to $27.87 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates and provided soft Q1 and FY19 EPS guidance.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dipped 17.8 percent to $7.07.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 12 percent to $17.00 after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.06) per share.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) dropped 11.2 percent to $109.10 following Q1 results.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 10.6 percent to $1.1350 after the company announced a $10M registered direct stock offering at $1 per share.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) dipped 10.4 percent to $80.22 after the company reported worse than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) tumbled 9.9 percent to $4.82.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $5.57.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) fell 9 percent to $25.46. Juniper reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak Q1 guidance.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares dipped 9 percent to $5.38.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) shares fell 8.3 percent to $13.77 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 8.2 percent to $7.05.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares fell 7.6 percent to $21.29 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 7.4 percent to $5.03.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) fell 7 percent to $25.49 after competitor AT&T announced worse than expected Q4 results.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) dropped 7 percent to $30.70 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings, missing on EPS but beating on sales.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) fell 7 percent to $41.78 following Q4 results.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) shares slipped 7 percent to $29.02 after the company announced Q1 EPS of $0.54 versus the $0.65 analyst estimate and worse than expected revenue results.
- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) dropped 5.6 percent to $12.46 after the company announced worse than expected Q4 results.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) fell 5.5 percent to $87.69 after the company announced Q4 EPS of $1.54 versus the $1.70 analyst estimate. Revenue was also below the analyst estimate.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 5 percent to $29.16. AT&T reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) dropped 5 percent to $271.13 after Leerink Swan lowered its price target for the stock from $380 to $365 per share and pharmaceutical giant Amgen announced disappointing 2019 financial expectations.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) fell 4.8 percent to $47.27 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $1.11 versus the $1.31 analyst estimate.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.