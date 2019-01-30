25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares rose 64.3 percent to $4.32 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its MIST-1 study met primary endpoint.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 33.6 percent to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of $3 million of preferred shares, convertible to common stock at a fixed price of $1.20 per share.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 13.8 percent to $92.94 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that Intel offered up to $6 billion for the company.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 10.7 percent to $15.70 in pre-market trading after falling 3.01 percent on Tuesday.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 10.6 percent to $21.29 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Fourth-quarter earnings came in at 8 cents per share, falling in-line with analyst estimates. Revenues came in at $1.42 billion, missing estimates by $30 million. The company issued first-quarter sales guidance of $1.2 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) rose 7.2 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) rose 6.7 percent to $389.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY19 forecast.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares rose 6.6 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) rose 5.7 percent to $36.67 in pre-market trading after declining 6.22 percent on Tuesday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 5.3 percent to $10.21 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 5.2 percent to $162.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) shares rose 5.2 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 4.8 percent to $20.70 in pre-market trading after declining 2.76 percent on Tuesday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 3.8 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) rose 3.6 percent to $89.75 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 earnings.
Losers
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares fell 39.4 percent to $6.50 in pre-market after the company disclosed that its collaboration partner Roche is discontinuing Phase III CREAD 1 and 2 studies of crenezumab in Alzheimer's disease.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 15.8 percent to $1.07 in pre-market trading after reporting a $10 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) fell 11.6 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading. Juniper reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak Q1 guidance.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 10.5 percent to $17.28 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.06) per share.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 8.5 percent to $203.06 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 8.5 percent to $4.98 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 3.4 percent to $13.51 in pre-market trading after rising 16.49 percent on Tuesday.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 3.1 percent to $29.75 in pre-market trading. AT&T reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 3.1 percent to $324.12 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q4 results.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shares fell 2.2 percent to $84.71 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 earnings.
