24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) rose 21 percent to $32.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Sanmina also reported that CFO David Anderson will retire and the company has begun search for a permanent replacement.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 12.1 percent to $16.06 in pre-market trading after falling 10.44 percent on Monday.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares rose 6.2 percent to $23.65 in pre-market trading.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) rose 4.7 percent to $12.62 in pre-market trading.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 4.2 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 3.9 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.31 percent on Monday.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) rose 3.5 percent to $25.15 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 3.4 percent to $19.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.36 percent on Monday.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares rose 3.3 percent to $38.12 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) rose 3.2 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after surging 63.83 percent on Monday.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 2.6 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 27.1 percent to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Cancer Genetics priced its 15.21 million share public offering of common stock at $0.23 per share.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) fell 8.8 percent to $77.30 in pre-market trading. Polaris posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed views. The company issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares fell 8 percent to $33.70 in pre-market after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) fell 7.6 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) fell 6.1 percent to $116.90 in pre-market trading. Whirlpool reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 5.5 percent to $11.35 in pre-market trading after announcing Chapter 11 filing.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) fell 5.2 percent to $19.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.23 percent on Monday.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 5 percent to $6.56 in pre-market trading after rising 2.68 percent on Monday.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) fell 4.6 percent to $78.59 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) shares fell 4.1 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading. Dynex Capital priced public offering of 7 million shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of $41.3 million.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 3.8 percent to $73.30 in pre-market trading after Raymond James downgraded the stock to Underperform.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 3.7 percent to $103.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced restructuring plans.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) fell 2.6 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY19 forecast.
