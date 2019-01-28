Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2019 5:05pm
Gainers

  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares are up 21 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $2.11 billion, beating estimates by $288 billion. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Sanmina also reported that CFO David Anderson will retire and the company has begun search for a permanent replacement.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 16 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.677 billion, missing estimates by $23 million. The company issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.

Losers

  • Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $102 million, beating estimates by $320,000.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.75 per share, beating estimates by 50 cents. Sales came in at $5.66 billion, missing estimates by $100 million. The company issued weak FY19 EPS and sales guidance.

