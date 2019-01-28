Market Overview

55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 5:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) shares climbed 29.31 percent to close at $3.00 on Friday after reporting a $25 million strategic investment by East Asset Mgmt.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 25 percent to close at $5.95.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) climbed 23.94 percent to close at $ 3.21.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) gained 23.55 percent to close at $3.41.
  • Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) rose 21.22 percent to close at $4.17.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 16.76 percent to close at $4.25.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 16.5 percent to close at $16.59.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 16.26 percent to close at $18.38.
  • Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) gained 16.12 percent to close at $16.42 following Q3 earnings.
  • Clearone Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 14.59 percent to close at $2.12 on Friday after the company reported a favorable outcome in its patent infringement dispute with Shure.
  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 13.86 percent to close at $10.02.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) climbed 13.7 percent to close at $2.49.
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) rose 13.62 percent to close at $3.17.
  • OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) rose 13.48 percent to close at $86.06 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company raised FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) rose 12.9 percent to close at $4.55.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) climbed 12.82 percent to close at $3.96.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) gained 12.46 percent to close at $11.64.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 12.39 percent to close at $15.24.
  • PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares gained 11.7 percent to close at $3.15 on Friday.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 11.45 percent to close at $9.15.
  • HUYA Inc. (NASDAQ: HUYA) gained 11.4 percent to close at $22.37.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares rose 11.36 percent to close at $3.04 following a Q2 sales beat and in-line EPS.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) gained 10.95 percent to close at $16.21.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 9.66 percent to close at $48.48.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) gained 7.91 percent to close at $58.93.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares jumped 7.74 percent to close at $9.61.
  • Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares rose 7.68 percent to close at $6.59.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares rose 7.52 percent to close at $43.16. Western Digital reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said it projected revenue to rise in the second half.
  • NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares climbed 7.36 percent to close at $12.25 after the company reported withdrawal of public offering of ADSs.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) jumped 7.23 percent to close at $22.98.
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) gained 7.14 percent to close at $6.60 after Canada pledged $30 million to Nokia for 5G research.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) climbed 7.03 percent to close at $58.19.
  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) gained 6.8 percent to close at $15.86. Tessco Technologies posted Q3 earnings of $0.32 per share on sales of $152.3 million.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 6.75 percent to close at $14.71. JP Morgan upgraded CalAmp from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) gained 6.57 percent to close at $158.79 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) gained 4.91 percent to close at $102.23 after the company beat Q1 EPS and sales estimates.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 4.23 percent to close at $8.88 after reporting Q4 results.

 

Losers

  • Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) shares dipped 22.38 percent to close at $0.1273 on Friday after the company received FDA feedback on its clinical plan for MTD201. The FDA indicated a multi-dose study or a study in patients would be needed to support a study design for a new drug application.
  • ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares fell 19.39 percent to close at $94.56. ResMed reported a second-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced it has suspended its buyback program due to recent acquisitions. JP Morgan downgraded ResMed from Neutral to Underweight.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 16.98 percent to close at $23.61.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 16.25 percent to close at $3.04.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares dropped 15.64 percent to close at $3.56.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 15.63 percent to close at $11.77. Although the company was cleared of its role in the 2017 Tubbs fire, it warned that it still faces extensive litigation and financial challenges as a result of other 2018 fires.
  • Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) fell 11.95 percent to close at $5.97.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) dipped 11.01 percent to close at $12.29.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 10.01 percent to close at $9.71.
  • Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) dipped 9.92 percent to close at $4.45.
  • Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) shares fell 9.26 percent to close at $4.51.
  • Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares dropped 8.08 percent to close at $13.66.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 7.96 percent to close at $2.66 after dropping 10.53 percent on Thursday.
  • NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) shares dipped 6.26 percent to close at $40.55.
  • Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 6.25 percent to close at $15.14.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares tumbled 6.22 percent to close at $80.54.
  • Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) dipped 5.62 percent to close at $0.8497 after the company priced a 9.33 million share common stock offering at $0.75 per share.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 5.47 percent to close at $47.04 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Susquehanna downgraded Intel from Positive to Neutral.

