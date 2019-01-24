35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares rose 11.7 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 9.3 percent to $15.41 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) rose 9.2 percent to $10.36 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 8.1 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading. ArQule’s partner, Basilea Pharmaceutica and Roche announced a collaboration to explore derazantinib with Roche's atezolizumab in patients with urothelial cancer.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) rose 8 percent to $53.06 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 7.4 percent to $149.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 6.2 percent to $9.26 in pre-market trading. Microbot Medical reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 5.9 percent to $33.06 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 5.6 percent to $0.24 in pre-market trading. Titan Pharma reported a 1-for-6 stock split effective January 24, 2019.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) rose 5.6 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading after declining 8.41 percent on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 4.9 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after falling 7.29 percent on Wednesday.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) rose 4.4 percent to $310.00 in pre-market trading.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 4.2 percent to $19.19 in pre-market trading after falling 14.23 percent on Wednesday.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 4.5 percent to $35.84 in pre-market trading.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 3.8 percent to $17.89 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) rose 3.7 percent to $71.65 in pre-market trading following raised price target from $108 to $110 by Nomura.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 3.7 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.08 percent on Wednesday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 3.6 percent to $4.58 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares rose 3.4 percent to $35.40 in pre-market trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 3 percent to $153.69 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) fell 11.4 percent to $12.14 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q2 EPS estimates. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) shares fell 10.8 percent to $124.00 in pre-market after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 9 percent to $41.80 in pre-market trading. UroGen Pharma priced its 3.6 million share public offering at $41.00 per share.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) fell 7.7 percent to $38.49 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 6.1 percent to $79.50 in pre-market trading despite reporting first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 5.7 percent to $102.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY19 guidance was below expectations.
- NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 4.8 percent to $13.49 in pre-market trading after announcing a $75 million ADS offering.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 4.7 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 4.3 percent to $7.65 in pre-market trading.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) shares fell 4.3 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo downgraded Canada Goose from Outperform to Market Perform.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) fell 4.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 194.36 percent on Wednesday.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 3.1 percent to $49.75 in pre-market trading. eHealth priced its 2.4 million share offering at $48.50 per share.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 3 percent to $18.94 in pre-market trading.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 2.5 percent to $14.85 in pre-market trading.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) fell 2.3 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
