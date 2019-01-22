52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares jumped 86.87 percent to close at $0.7101 on Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Fujian.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) gained 34.94 percent to close at $5.60.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: UPL) shares rose 29.87 percent to close at $0.9951 after a court ruling was reversed which would have forced the company to pay $400 million to creditors.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) gained 17.65 percent to close at $0.2800 after Sunoco annonuced execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement with Attis.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) climbed 16.41 percent to close at $9.72.
- Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) shares climbed 16.16 percent to close at $32.06 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) gained 15.71 percent to close at $6.63.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares jumped 14.91 percent to close at $16.49.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) shares climbed 14.45 percent to close at $23.00 on Friday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 13.68 percent to close at $7.23 on Friday after dropping 9.53 percent on Thursday.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares surged 13.59 percent to close at $3.26.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 12.57 percent to close at $16.03.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) shares gained 12.39 percent to close at $82.34 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 12.18 percent to close at $4.88.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 11.84 percent to close at $5.48.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) shares rose 11.79 percent to close at $5.50.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) climbed 11.26 percent to close at $2.47. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Provention Bio with a Buy rating.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped 11.17 percent to close at $15.13.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) shares rose 10.64 percent to close at $14.35.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares jumped 10.32 percent to close at $4.49.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 10.16 percent to close at $3.47 on Friday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 9.92 percent to close at $15.95.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 9.08 percent to close at $14.90 after CIBC initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) rose 8.12 percent to close at $44.73 following upbeat Q4 revenue.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) gained 7.88 percent to close at $27.65.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) rose 6.19 percent to close at $106.11 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) climbed 6.13 percent to close at $110.52 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates.
Losers
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares dipped 44.82 percent to close at $30.35 on Friday.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares declined 40.46 percent to close at $7.02 after the company issued weak fourth-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) declined 35.39 percent to close at $2.41 after the company announced disappointing data from its SM-88 study.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 30.56 percent to close at $1.7500 on Friday after reporting a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 26.42 percent to close at $13.31 after the company received a CRL from the FDA for its Sacituzumab Govitecan Biologics License Application.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 24.42 percent to close at $2.29. Biocept priced its 990,000 share common stock offering at $2.25 per share.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) declined 22.6 percent to close at $5.96 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals said the FDA's Endocrinology and Metabolic Advisory Committee voted 8 to 8 on whether the benefit-risk profile supports the approvability of Sotagliflozin, which it co-develops with Sanofi.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) dipped 22.17 percent to close at $11.20 after the company cut 2018 sales guidance.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares fell 20 percent to close at $3.80.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) dipped 19.82 percent to close at $0.4720. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals priced its 23 million share offering at $0.50 per share.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) shares declined 18.47 percent to close at $12.45.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares fell 16.17 percent to close at $10.06.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 12.97 percent to close at $302.26 after the company announced plans to reduce full-time headcount by 7 percent. The company said it projects Q4 profit to be lower than the prior quarter.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) fell 12.44 percent to close at $3.80.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) tumbled 12.33 percent to close at $8.60.
- China Commercial Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 12.02 percent to close at $2.05.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares declined 11.45 percent to close at $4.10.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares fell 11.06 percent to close at $1.85.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dipped 10.59 percent to close at $6.92.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares fell 9.7 percent to close at $4.75 on Friday.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) dropped 8.03 percent to close at $9.85 after the company announced a 4.215 million common stock offering at $9.50 per share.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dropped 6.36 percent to close at $2.06.
- Telecom Italia SpA ADR (NYSE: TI) fell 5.46 percent to close at $5.54 after the company announced 2018 domestic EBITDA will be lower than 2017.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 4.56 percent to close at $34.51. Progress Software reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 4 percent to close at $339.10. Netflix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company sees first-quarter global paid net additions of 8.9 million and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
