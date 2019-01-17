34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 61.3 percent to $2.29 after acquiring IIU, a medical insurance product company.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares surged 41.7 percent to $2.26 following the release of results from a study evaluating LPCN 1144, its pipeline asset for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. Lipocine announced Thursday that eight-week top-line, interim results from an ongoing 16-week liver fat imaging study of LPCN 1144 showed an absolute mean reduction from the baseline of 7. 6-percent liver fat and a 38-percent relative mean liver fat reduction from baseline.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) jumped 32.1 percent to $3.01 after the company said it does not plan to sell more shares through its at-the-money offering.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 19.7 percent to $5.05.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares rose 14 percent to $11.44.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) shares gained 12.5 percent to $4.59 after Hospitality Properties Trust agreed to sell 20 travel centers for $308.2 million.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares rose 9.8 percent to $2.79.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) climbed 9.7 percent to $27.81
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) gained 9.4 percent to $18.60 after the company issued strong FY18 guidance.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) rose 7.8 percent to $24.97. After months of rumors, Cars.com announced Wednesday its ongoing review of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) gained 6.9 percent to $17.53.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 6.1 percent to $2.79 after Novartis division, Sandoz announces the launch of SYMJEPI Epinephrine Injection in the United States. Sandoz is a partner of Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 5.1 percent to $7.39 after hedge fund BlueMountain Capital published an open letter encouraging the company not to file for bankruptcy.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) rose 5 percent to $30.60 after the company raised its Q1 EPS expectations.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) gained 4.7 percent to $161.59 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $3.79 compared to the $3.50 analyst estimate.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) rose 4.4 percent to $24.26. Goldman Sachs upgraded Insmed from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $35.
Losers
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares tumbled 24.1 percent to $5.14. Earthstone reported FY18 sales volume of 9,930 barrels of oil equivalent/day, up 26 percent year over year. The company expects FY19 average daily production of 11,000-12,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) dipped 22.1 percent to $26.00 after the company reported a weak same store sales growth outlook for Q4.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares fell 13.9 percent to $2.05 after climbing 38.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares declined 13.5 percent to $21.17 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares dropped 12.6 percent to $13.55.
- China Commercial Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 11.7 percent to $2.0971.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares dropped 11.7 percent to $8.49. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from Buy to Hold.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 11.5 percent to $8.85.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 10.4 percent to $2.8755 after surging 156.80 percent on Wednesday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares declined 10 percent to $1.9440.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares dropped 9.4 percent to $2.50.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 9.3 percent to $13.99 after surging 28.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) dipped 8.5 percent to $50.21. Plexus posted upbeat Q1 earnings. Plexus expects Q2 earnings of $0.80-$0.90 per share, on sales of $760 million-$800 million.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) dipped 8.4 percent to $ 19.58 following Q4 earnings.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dropped 7 percent to $3.91.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) fell 5.7 percent to $41.95 after the bank reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) fell 4.8 percent to $6.98 after the company announced plans for a $250 million debt offering. After Wednesday's market close, Aurora announced a $250 million private placement of convertible senior notes due in 2024. The deal would also include the option for the buyers to purchase an additional $37.5 million in notes.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 4.3 percent to $17.33. Revance priced its 5.882 million share common stock offering at $17 per share.
