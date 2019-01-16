55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares jumped 63.57 percent to close at $6.33 on Tuesday after a US appeals court affirmed patent infringement verdict of VirnetX against Apple.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares surged 46.34 percent to close at $3.60 on Tuesday.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares gained 25.81 percent to close at $3.12.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) rose 25.32 percent to close at $3.96.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares gained 23.26 percent to close at $11.18.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 21.39 percent to close at $12.20. 360 Finance adopted new revenue recognition accounting standards.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 17.33 percent to close at $2.37 on Tuesday.
- Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) gained 14.89 percent to close at $2.16 after the company reported the commencement of a tender offer to buy up to 1 million shares of common stock.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 14.58 percent to close at $8.33.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 14.24 percent to close at $3.77 after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company narrowed fourth quarter EPS guidance and issued strong FY18 EPS forecast.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) shares surged 14.04 percent to close at $10.15.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares rose 13.39 percent to close at $4.32.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) jumped 13.22 percent to close at $65.00. RMR Group reported $120.1 million in total incentive business management fees earned during CY18.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) rose 12.43 percent to close at $27.76.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) climbed 11.84 percent to close at $94.33 after the company beat Q4 sales and EPS estimates.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 11.48 percent to close at $12.04.
- Ability Inc (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 11.35 percent to close at $2.06 after the company's CEO and Chair each disclosed 18.8 percent stakes in the company.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 11.31 percent to close at $6.69.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares rose 11.28 percent to close at $2.96 after the company disclosed that it has regained full compliance with NYSE American.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) climbed 10.76 percent to close at $14.00.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) gained 10.64 percent to close at $5.51.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) climbed 9.71 percent to close at $25.31 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) rose 9.47 percent to close at $9.94 after reporting an offering of 6.6 million shares of common stock.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 9.13 percent to close at $16.37.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 8.48 percent to close at $3.58 after dropping 11.05 percent on Monday.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) gained 8.43 percent to close at $162.09 after the company reached a settlement with Boston Scientific on all outstanding patent disputes.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) gained 6.55 percent to close at $5.69. Ribbon Communications expects FY18 adjusted sales at or above $610 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $80 million.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained 6.52 percent to close at $354.64 amid rumors the company is increasing its subscription prices.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 5.74 percent to close at $3.13. Safe-T joined the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program.
Losers
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares dipped 46.96 percent to close at $12.20 on Tuesday.
- Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares dropped 35.14 percent to close at $1.79.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 35.06 percent to close at $0.1300. Bio-Path priced its 8.6 million share public offering of common stock at $0.13 per share.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 24.09 percent to close at $1.67.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares dropped 22.69 percent to close at $0.6828 after the company announced receipt of notice from the NYSE indicating company is no longer in compliance due to failure to meet $1 minimum bid price requirement.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares declined 17.54 percent to close at $6.91 amid speculation the company will file for bankruptcy.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 17.24 percent to close at $82.88. Tilray and Authentic Brands Group signed a global revenue sharing agreement to develop and market consumer cannabis brands.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) shares fell 13.04 percent to close at $19.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported that Q4 tire unit volumes declined by approximately 3 percent.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 12.39 percent to close at $16.61.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 11.83 percent to close at $2.98.
- Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares slipped 11.61 percent to close at $1.98.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) dropped 11.5 percent to close at $2.00.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares fell 10.88 percent to close at $5.57.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares declined 10.39 percent to close at $5.00.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) shares dropped 10.05 percent to close at $5.46.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) tumbled 10.03 percent to close at $5.38.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (NASDAQ: WINR) fell 9.7 percent to close at $2.98.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares dropped 9.49 percent to close at $2.48.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) dipped 8.78 percent to close at $19.53. Citi Trends reported a 0.7 percent year-over-year decline in its holiday comps and lowered its Q4 earnings guidance.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) declined 8.32 percent to close at $4.52.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares fell 8.3 percent to close at $7.84.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 7.25 percent to close at $9.08 on Tuesday, adding to the whopping 308-percent gain shares saw in the regular session following the announcement the company received a European patent covering its ViRob technology platform. Microbot Medical reported a $3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) dropped 5.85 percent to close at $29.31.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares declined 5.71 percent to close at $18.16. Raymond James downgraded Control4 from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) fell 5.43 percent to close at $43.92 after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) dropped 4.11 percent to close at $381.44 after the company reduced 2018 EPS expectations.
