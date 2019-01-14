41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares jumped 119.2 percent to $5.27 after the company reported a European patent covering its ViRob technology platform.
- Pedevco Corp (NYSE: PED) shares climbed 33.6 percent to $1.67 after the company entered an agreement to acquire 22,000 Acres in the Permian Basin and raised $15 million.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) gained 31.1 percent to $1.6254 after the company announced it entered an equity transfer agreement to acquire 40 percent equity interest in Dalian Lianhui Hotel by issuing 4,00,000 shares of Renmin Tianli common stock.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) climbed 23.5 percent to $0.5210 after the company announced it plans to take appropriate measures after receiving a Nasdaq deficiency notice.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares jumped 22.3 percent to $6.20 after the company provided an open letter to shareholders related to the Audit Committee Probe.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) rose 20 percent to $0.6264 after the company reported holiday comps increased 3 percent since last year; The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 17 percent to $11.40 after MNG Enterprises confirmed a proposal to acquire Gannett for $12.00 per share in cash.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) gained 16.3 percent to $0.4186 after the company announced a deal with Turo to use DropCar's Mobility Cloud services to provide enhanced vehicle pick-up and drop-off.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 13.7 percent to $3.66.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) gained 13.3 percent to $3.5450.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 12.1 percent to $5.95.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) shares rose 10.6 percent to $10.70 after Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) announced plans to acquire Goldcorp in an all-stock deal valued at $10 billion.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) rose 10.2 percent to $21.37 after the company issued strong forecast for the third quarter.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 9.8 percent to $7.18 after surging 17.41 percent on Friday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 8.3 percent to $103.97 after the company announced its VersaFilm product, in development with IntelGenx, should be ready to launch in late Q4.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) gained 7.9 percent to $2.5344 after the company reported a 3.6 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comparable sales and highlighted the launch of wholesale unit.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) shares rose 7.2 percent to $17.92 after the company raised its forecast for the year. The company said it projects full-year adjusted earnings of $0.88 to $0.90 per share, versus earlier forecast of $0.79 to $0.82 per share, and sales of $778.8 million.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) jumped 7.2 percent to $12.92 after the company announced record high quarterly revenue in Q4.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) gained 7 percent to $8.85 after the company reported commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $10.00 per share.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) jumped 6.1 percent to $14.24 after the company issued strong Q4 sales forecast.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) rose 5.2 percent to $7.25. Camtek said it expects sequential sales growth into Q1'19.
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 47.7 percent to $9.20 after announcing a leadership change and bankruptcy proceedings. Late Sunday, the board of directors announced the resignation of CEO Geisha Williams and rise of interim CEO John Simon, who served as executive vice president and general counsel for the last two years. Then, a Monday press release reported voluntary reorganization in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding. Management anticipates no interruption of service during the process.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) fell 39 percent to $6.10 after reporting top-line data from three-day Phase 2 trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine on top of dual bronchodilator therapy for COPD maintenance treatment.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) dipped 20.2 percent to $19.87 after the company announced it had an operating loss of $1.5 million to $500,000.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares dropped 17.6 percent to $2.81 after the company reported it will receive $12 million in gross proceeds from oversubscribed rights offering.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (NASDAQ: WINR) dropped 14.8 percent to $3.0501 after climbing 18.54 percent on Friday.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) fell 14.3 percent to $12.59 after the company lowered its Q4 and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) shares dropped 14 percent to $27.00 after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 13.9 percent to $3.90 after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares fell 13.7 percent to $67.60 after dropping 5.18 percent on Friday.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) declined 13.3 percent to $3.6656.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares dropped 11 percent to $3.16 after reporting study results from Phase 2 study of varlitinib in first-line gastric cancer.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 10.3 percent to $14.57.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NYSE: MTC) fell 10.1 percent to $8.00.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares dropped 10 percent to $1.80.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares dipped 9.2 percent to $5.36.
- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) shares tumbled 8.5 percent to $37.07 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 7.5 percent to $37.03. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Western Digital to Underperform.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 7.2 percent to $3.0250 after the company reported a 3 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comp sales and issued weak Q2 earnings outlook.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 7 percent to $34.25 after rising 7.76 percent on Friday.
- Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) fell 6.1 percent to $32.76 after the company announced plans to acquire Goldcorp in an all-stock deal valued at $10 billion.
