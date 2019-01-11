Market Overview

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2019 12:25pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) surged 91.4 percent to $2.6990 after the company reported the sale of its Florida Chemical Co. to Archer Daniels Midland for $175 million in cash.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 22.3 percent to $98.30 after Privateer Holdings announced it does not plan to register, sell, or distribute its Tilray shares during the first half of 2019.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) climbed 20 percent to $14.20. Rafael shares jumped 30 percent Thursday after the company disclosed that the EMA has granted Orphan Drug designation for the company’s CPI-613 for treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares rose 19.8 percent to $2.4800.
  • Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) gained 17.5 percent to $2.42.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares climbed 17.3 percent to $8.48.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares gained 16.4 percent to $4.0502.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 13.4 percent to $98.49 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong outlook for the first quarter.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 12.5 percent to $8.94.
  • Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 11.2 percent to $9.55 after surging 7.91 percent on Thursday.
  • Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (NASDAQ: WINR) shares gained 9.1 percent to $3.29.
  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) surged 8.4 percent to $4.7799.
  • Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) gained 8.2 percent to $2.39.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 8 percent to $37.50. GM said it expects FY18 adjusted earnings and free cash flow guidance to exceed previously-provided guidance.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) rose 6.6 percent to $105.49 after outlining strategic changes to the brand and organization. The company also raised fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance by 15 cents to $1.75. The company sees FY18 adjusted earnings of at least $9.50 against a $9.35 estimate.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 6.1 percent to $9.64 after Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $10.50.
  • Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) gained 5.8 percent to $13.37 after the company updated guidance.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) gained 5.4 percent to $8.42 after Carl Icahn increased his shares in the company's stock.

 

Losers

  • Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) fell 25.7 percent to $4.42 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $8 to $5.
  • Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares tumbled 23.2 percent to $0.1783 after the company announced a $4.3 million registered direct offering.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 22 percent to $1.46. Aehr Test Systems reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $5.9 million. The company also lowered its FY19 sales guidance.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 14.7 percent to $3.6700 after surging 31.10 percent on Thursday.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 14.2 percent to $2.7199. SemiLEDs reported a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share, down from a loss of $0.11 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $972,000, down from $2.003 million at the same time last year.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) shares declined 14.1 percent to $184.40 after the company reported low season-to-date ski metrics.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) dipped 12.5 percent to $3.70.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) dipped 10.2 percent to $46.09 after the company transferred 'Destiny' rights to Bungie.
  • FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) shares declined 10.1 percent to $2.4010.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares dropped 9.8 percent to $6.99.
  • Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ: VRTS) dipped 7.7 percent to $76.14 after the company reported a 13 percent fall in AUM for Q4 2018.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) fell 7.6 percent to $76.33.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) dropped 7.2 percent to $2.07.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares declined 7.1 percent to $23.60.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) dropped 6 percent to $33.01 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $70 per share to $37 per share.

