55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) climbed 45.21 percent to close at $0.2351 after the company received a United States Department of Defense order for its ICE COLD-PCR technology in mutation testing.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) climbed 38.36 percent to close at $1.1000 after reporting a $6 million common share buyback program.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares surged 37.69 percent to close at $4.53.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 31.1 percent to close at $4.30 after the company disclosed that its Indoor Positioning Analytics Sensor 4000SE has been selected to be used related to 'Smart School' safety network solution.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) jumped 30 percent to close at $11.83 after the company disclosed that the EMA has granted Orphan Drug designation for the company’s CPI-613 for treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 28.21 percent to close at $12.50.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares rose 27.61 percent to close at $13.22.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) gained 22.31 percent to close at $4.55.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) climbed 22.09 percent to close at $18.35 after gaining 8.05 percent on Wednesday.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) gained 21.61 percent to close at $4.67.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) jumped 17.17 percent to close at $2.73.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 16.56 percent to close at $14.29 after the company reported upbeat profit for its third quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for 2019.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) jumped 15.98 percent to close at $2.54.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares rose 15.1 percent to close at $6.25.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVB) jumped 14.24 percent to close at $3.77.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) gained 13.93 percent to close at $12.92.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares surged 13.27 percent to close at $60.79.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) jumped 12.07 percent to close at $41.96 on Thursday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 12.07 percent to close at $6.78.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares climbed 12 percent to close at $3.08.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 11.76 percent to close at $37.55.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 11.45 percent to close at $0.4770 after the company announced it will move forward with the operational plan outlined in Nov 29, 2018 press release.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) gained 9.87 percent to close at $8.35.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 9.76 percent to close at $4.95 after the company announced it expects to see Q4 sales above estimates.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) gained 7.5 percent to close at $3.87 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 6.16 percent to close at $3.10 after reporting order for its SDE solution from one of the largest insurance companies in Israel.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) rose 5.88 percent to close at $3.06. Volt Information Sciences posted a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $264.81 million.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) gained 5.16 percent to close at $23.85 following strong Q1 results.
Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares dropped 35.15 percent to close at $7.75 on Thursday after gaining 83.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares fell 17.98 percent to close at $41.83 on Thursday.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) fell 17.69 percent to close at $26.11 after the company reported sales results for the months of November and December and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares dropped 16.58 percent to close at $8.20 after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to 'Underperform', citing concerns that fundamentals are 'deteriorating further.'
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) dropped 15.76 percent to close at $6.36. Book retailer Barnes & Noble reported 4-percent comps for the period between Black Friday and New Year's Day, and 1.3-percent comps for the nine-week holiday period ending Dec. 29. The company said the comps were the best in several years, and said the numbers were achieved on the back of its new advertising campaign, improved website and an in-store pickup initiative for online purchases.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 15.75 percent to close at $3.53. miRagen highlighted new clinical data in patients with 3 different types of blood cancers treated with cobomarsen.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 14.88 percent to close at $0.2980 on Thursday after the company priced a 13.33 million share offering at $0.225 per share.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 13.38 percent to close at $18.97.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 13.18 percent to close at $75.20 after Amazon announced a competing product called DocumentDB.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 11.72 percent to close at $2.26.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) dipped 10.27 percent to close at $113.61.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) dropped 10.11 percent to close at $2.49.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) shares tumbled 9.82 percent to close at $13.86. Cato reported a 9-percent decline in December sales and flat comps.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) shares fell 9.8 percent to close at $2.67.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dipped 9.77 percent to close at $17.17.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) dropped 9.45 percent to close at $7.57 following Q2 earnings.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 9.43 percent to close at $6.15.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares declined 9.27 percent to close at $19.96.
- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) dropped 8.7 percent to close at $3.15.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares dipped 8.46 percent to close at $14.93.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 8.39 percent to close at $5.13.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares fell 8.06 percent to close at $3.08.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 6.47 percent to close at $5.35 on Thursday after surging 30 percent on Wednesday.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 4.84 percent to close at $18.27 after reporting a 0.2 percent decline in its December same store sales.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 4.81 percent to close at $66.54 after reporting a 1.2 percent gain in holiday same-store sales.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 4.39 percent to close at $26.99 after the company reported flat same-store sales for December.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) dipped 4.13 percent to close at $32.04 after the company said it expects 2018 EPS to range from $4.40 to $4.60 while analysts expected $4.62.
