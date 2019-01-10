Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2019 6:07pm   Comments
Gainers:

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are up 37 percent. The stock was halted during the regular session due to volatility after being awarded a patent for indoor-outdoor mobile device location monitoring.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares are up 13 percent after hours. Short interest in the company sits around 27 percent.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares are up 5 percent after outlining strategic changes to the brand and organization. The company also raised fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance by 15 cents to $1.75. The company sees FY18 adjusted earnings of at least $9.50 against a $9.35 estimate.

Losers:

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings loss of 27 cents per share, down from a loss of 11 cents year-over-year. Sales came in at $972,000, down from $2.003 million at the same time last year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are down 7 percent after an 8-K filing showed the company's Activision publishing unit announced plans for Bungie to assume full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise.

