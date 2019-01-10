Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2019 4:12am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin is set to speak in Raleigh, NC at 8:35 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Little Rock, AR at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington, DC at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis, MN at 1:20 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.

