Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin is set to speak in Raleigh, NC at 8:35 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Little Rock, AR at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington, DC at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis, MN at 1:20 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.
