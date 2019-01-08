Hemispherx Biopharma Announces IRB Approval Of Clinical Study in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer In Collaboration With Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE American: HEB), an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology, announced today Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Institutional Review Board ("IRB") approval and shipment of Ampligen to start an oncology clinical study combining its dsRNA TLR3 agonist Ampligen with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer. The study will enroll at least six participants and be conducted by Drs. Mateusz Opyrchal and Pawel Kalinski at Roswell Park, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Buffalo, New York.
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.