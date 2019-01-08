38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) climbed 85.6 percent to $2.32 after the company entered a new forbearance agreement with Pinecone Realty Partners.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) gained 32.7 percent to $0.5840.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) surged 26 percent to $8.65 on continued strength after the company on Monday announced its Phase 2 trial of AXS-05 in major depressive order met its primary endpoint. Axsome Therapeutics raised $23.3 million under existing at-the-market facility.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) rose 25.1 percent to $59.23 after the company issued Q4 and FY18 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HFBC) shares climbed 24.5 percent to $18.67 after the company agreed to a $128.3 million takeover by First Financial.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares rose 24.3 percent to $3.8601.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 21 percent to $75.00.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares surged 14.7 percent to $2.34.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 11.1 percent to $3.00. Hexindai acquired a 5.88 percent stake in Phoenix Intelligent Credit Group Ltd for $29 million.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) shares gained 10.7 percent to $21.17 after the company beat Q2 sales estimates and reported year-over-year EPS growth.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 10.7 percent to $24.58.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 9.8 percent to $3.70.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 9.8 percent to $17.97.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) surged 9.6 percent to $8.25.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) gained 9.4 percent to $2.67.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) rose 9.3 percent to $151.50 after the company named Jim Vena as new COO. Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) gained 8.5 percent to $127.77 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $127 per share to $150 per share.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) climbed 8.1 percent to $2.5601.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 7.1 percent to $51.69.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 6.4 percent to $5.85.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 5.5 percent to $27.98 after the company disclosed that it has achieved record full year order intake.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) gained 5.5 percent to $52.46 after Suntrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $50 per share to $65 per share.
Losers
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) shares dipped 35 percent to $5.22. Maxar Technologies dropped 31.48 percent on Monday after the company reported failure of its WorldView-4 Satellite. Credit Suisse downgraded Maxar Technologies from Neutral to Underperform.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares dipped 15.2 percent to $7.55.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) fell 13.1 percent to $115.65. Helen of Troy reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but lowered its full-year sales forecast.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dropped 12.6 percent to $2.63.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares fell 10.5 percent to $3.33.
- Smaaash Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) fell 10.2 percent to $1.8090.
- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) dipped 9.7 percent to $38.41. First Financial and HopFed Bancorp signed a merger agreement.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) dropped 9.2 percent to $2.97.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 8.6 percent to $17.32 after S&P Global lowered the rating on PG&E and its Pacific Power & Gas Co unit to "B" from "BBB-" on announced board review.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares dipped 8.2 percent to $15.21. Meridian Bioscience expects a 2 percent year-over-year drop in Q'19 revenues to $51 million to $51.5 million, weighed down by weakness in Diagnostics segment. This is below the $53.5 billion consensus estimate.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) dropped 8 percent to $50.19 after reporting results of UGN-101 from pivotal Phase 3 OLYMPUS trial for the non-surgical treatment of patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) declined 7.1 percent to $7.59.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 6.4 percent to $58.65 after rising 2.29 percent on Monday.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) shares dropped 6.1 percent to $7.52.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) dropped 6 percent to $289.40.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares fell 4.5 percent to $5.23. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower with an Underweight rating.
