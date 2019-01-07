42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) jumped 215 percent to $8.28 after the company disclosed that it has achieved its primary endpoint in its Phase 2 trial for major depressive disorder..
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) climbed 81.4 percent to $57.50 after the company announced it is being acquired by DXC for $2 billion.
- Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) gained 65.6 percent to $231.63 after the company received an acquisition offer from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) at $235/Share in cash.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) gained 44.6 percent to $140.99 after the company disclosed that its SAGE-217 met its primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 3 clinical trial in postpartum depression.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 43.1 percent to $8.70 after Elliott Management made an offer to acquire the company.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) jumped 41.1 percent to $20.95 after climbing 6.76 percent on Friday.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 35 percent to $73.00.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) rose 28.3 percent to $7.70.
- CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 23.5 percent to $3.10.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) surged 23.4 percent to $3.16.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 23 percent to $7.38.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 22.4 percent to $41.21 after the company reported estimated Q4 active accounts have increased since last year and streaming hours are up 68%. The company also announced a partnership with Westinghouse.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) rose 22 percent to $71.98. Reata Pharmaceuticals named Geoffrey A. Block, M.D., as Vice President, Nephrology.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) jumped 20.9 percent to $17.04 after reporting IND clearance for MCLA-145.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 20.4 percent to $7.31.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 19.5 percent to $3.2025.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 19 percent to $2.88.
- ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASV) gained 18 percent to $3.15.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 17.3 percent to $21.51 after reporting product revenue for Q4 and 2018.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) gained 17.2 percent to $62.67.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) surged 17.2 percent to $13.69 after reporting 2018 preliminary financial results.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) climbed 16.7 percent to $6.20.
- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVCR) rose 15.1percent to $3.2352.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 15 percent to $2.2999.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 14.4 percent to $24.57.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 13.5 percent to $3.28 after the company disclosed that it has received its Canada Cannabis license.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 12.6 percent to $73.92 after the company issued strong revenue forecast.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 11.8 percent to $2.94 after dropping 2.59 percent on Friday.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) climbed 10.9 percent to $3.58.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) gained 9.1 percent to $81.46 after the company announced it expects Q4 net product sales to have doubled since last year.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) gained 6.1 percent to $43.47.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 6 percent to $8.71 following reports that Apollo is considering GE's jet-leasing business.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) fell 23.9 percent to $15.05. Natural Health Trends rejected false allegations in CCTV report and reiterated commitment to ethical business practices.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dropped 21.2 percent to $16.79. AxoGen expects Q4 sales of at least $23.4 million and FY18 sales of at least $83.9 million.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 20.6 percent to 19.36 after CNBC reported the company could face a minimum of $30 billion in liabilities related to California wildfires in 2017 and 2018, citing unnamed sources.The report comes after a Reuters story over the weekend suggested the utility is considering a bankruptcy filing and will potentially be taking a major financial charge in Q4.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) shares dipped 19.4 percent to $15.09 after the company issued full-year 2019 guidance.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) dropped 18.2 percent to $13.85 after reporting resignation of CEO and President James Reinstein.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 18.2 percent to $9.59 after the company reported failure of its WorldView-4 Satellite.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) tumbled 15 percent to $3.6900 after the company reported Q4 sales volumes fell 29% Q/Q and suspended its quarterly distribution.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 11.2 percent to $18.82 after dropping 6.70 percent on Friday.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) dropped 11 percent to $3.3750.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) fell 10.3 percent to $14.43.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.