48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares jumped 120.39 percent to close at $2.27 on Friday after the company exercised its right to have MacAndrews & Forbes Group purchase 815,000 shares at $1.84 per share.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 51.88 percent to close at $2.02 after the company reported an 8-K filing stating its intention to regain Nasdaq listing compliance by hiring a new auditing director to replace its recently resigned director, Aaron Serruya.
- Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) shares gained 36 percent to close at $2.04 after the company secured $210 million in long-term financing to repay outstanding debt.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares rose 25.75 percent to close at $29.30.
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 24.9 percent to close at $2.04 after the company reported that CEO and Chairman Philip Frost announced a proposed resolution of SEC action. The CEO has agreed to pay a $5.5 million fine to the SEC and will remain and Co-Chairman and CEO.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) gained 22.66 percent to close at $2.49.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) climbed 22.16 percent to close at $4.52.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares rose 21.29 percent to close at $2.45.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares climbed 19.95 percent to close at $5.29.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares gained 19.72 percent to close at $3.40.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) rose 16.67 percent to close at $13.65.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 16.2 percent to close at $3.30.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 15.35 percent to close at $5.56.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 14.83 percent to close at $3.02.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) jumped 14.68 percent to close at $2.89.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares climbed 14.68 percent to close at $25.31 on Friday.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) shares jumped 14.61 percent to close at $11.77.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) gained 14.34 percent to close at $20.73.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) climbed 14.12 percent to close at $2.91.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 14.12 percent to close at $2.02 after the company announced its outstanding line of credit will be repaid and converted into equity.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares gained 13.81 percent to close at $10.96.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) rose 13.79 percent to close at $8.25.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) shares jumped 13.43 percent to close at $3.04.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) gained 13.06 percent to close at $3.29.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) rose 12.92 percent to close at $17.92.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) climbed 12.88 percent to close at $12.18.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 12.39 percent to close at $6.26 after Green Growth Brands announced it intends to launch a takeover of the company for C$11 per share.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 12.22 percent to close at $4.04 after the company provided a year-end corporate review highlighting potential partnerships and its product portfolio.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 11.83 percent to close at $19.00.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) shares climbed 11.72 percent to close at $1.43 after the company announced plans to sell its cable TV segment operations to Leveling 8 for $10.8 million.
- Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) gained 6.68 to close at $64.64 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) rose 5.1 percent to close at $87.94. First Republic Bank will replace SCANA in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
Losers
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares tumbled 32.23 percent to close at $2.25 on Friday.
- Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares dipped 24.06 percent to close at $0.2597 on Friday after Nasdaq notified the company its shares will be delisted.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares dropped 22.91 percent to close at $5.08 after dropping 20.7 percent on Thursday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 16.62 percent to close at $5.87 on Friday after surging 53.71 percent on Thursday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares fell 13.79 percent to close at $2.25. Opko Health and its Chairman and CEO Philip Frost announced an agreement with the SEC to resolve the action brought against the former two. The company, though not admitting or denying SEC's allegations, agreed to an injunction from certain violations of the SEC Act of 1934, a $100,000 penalty and performing certain undertakings related to the Act.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares declined 11.94 percent to close at $6.12.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 11.13 percent to close at $21.39.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares dropped 10.07 percent to close at $21.34.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) dipped 10.02 percent to close at $9.97.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares declined 9.63 percent to close at $3.94.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dipped 8.69 percent to close at $6.62.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) fell 8.36 percent to close at $3.40.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 8.3 percent to close at $2.65.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares dropped 8.05 percent to close at $10.62 on Friday.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares fell 8 percent to close at $1.84 on Friday.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) fell 7.85 percent to close at $5.40.
