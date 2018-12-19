FreightWaves is proud to officially announce Transparency19, the return of the cutting-edge transport tech-focused conference. Transparency19 will take place over the course of three days from May 6 through May 8 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC).

"Transparency19 is about game-changing companies and the technology they're building," said Craig Fuller, FreightWaves CEO. "Attendees will stay on top of leading trends in transport tech and encounter the most insightful thinkers in our industry and beyond. Our team has worked very hard to make every moment of this conference truly exciting."

Transparency19 will bring a diverse set of the most knowledgeable thought leaders from transportation together with fresh, compelling perspectives from the wider world of business and technology.

Those thought leaders include: Gary Vaynerchuk, the digital marketing guru and CEO of VaynerMedia; David Rowan, the Founding Editor-in-Chief of Wired UK; Andrew Clarke, CFO of C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW); Shelley Simpson, EVP and CCO of J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT); and Brad Jacobs, the Chairman and CEO of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO).

Last May at Transparency18 we pioneered a new two-day event for the transportation and logistics industry: a full day of live technology demos from startup companies and incumbents, followed by a day of exciting speakers and expert panels.

Since our first conference we've continued to innovate, expand, and disrupt. Transparency19 will be packed with even more exciting content over three days, and we've reimagined the event to make it even more engaging.

Instead of dividing up the event between demos and panels, we're weaving all the different formats together so that each day will have a constant flow of keynotes, demos, panels, and fireside chats.

"The ‘Waves' events are considered the hottest events in the industry for a reason," said Lisa McGinty, FreightWaves' Chief Marketing Officer. "Just like the companies demonstrating their cutting-edge technology on stage, we strive to continually innovate and make each of our events more compelling and stimulating than the one before it. We want our conferences to be highly differentiated from what the freight community is accustomed to and more relevant and valuable than the current industry standard."

Members of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) will convene at the BiTA Spring Symposium following Transparency19 on May 9 at the GICC.

Don't miss it. Register today.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink