50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) surged 51.38 percent to close at $0.1211 on Monday after Health Canada accepted Cipher Pharmaceuticals' new drug submission for PLECANATIDE.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares rose 23.79 percent to close at $12.23.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares jumped 20.74 percent to close at $0.3621 after announcing an agreement with two hedge funds who were pushing for a strategic review of the company.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NRCG) shares climbed 20.2 percent to close at $8.51.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 17.81 percent to close at $4.9600.
- Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION) jumped 15.87 percent to close at $24.82 after the company and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) agreed to merge.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares climbed 15.71 percent to close at $4.0500 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study evaluating amphora for hormone-free birth control met primary endpoint.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) climbed 14.4 percent to close at $4.3700.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) surged 13.86 percent to close at $1.1500 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from hold to buy and raised its price target from $2.50 to $3 per share.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares jumped 12 percent to close at $8.40.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 11.95 percent to close at $6.65.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) surged 10.51 percent to close at $8.20.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 10.41 percent to close at $3.5000.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares climbed 10.38 percent to close at $2.3400.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) jumped 10 percent to close at $7.70 after the company issued strong FY2019 sales forecast.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) rose 8.49 percent to close at $2.3000.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) shares gained 7.41 percent to close at $3.1900.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 7.07 percent to close at $4.4700 after reporting a global license agreement with Genentech.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares rose 6.48 percent to close at $3.7800.
- KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ: KCAP) gained 6.44 percent to close at $3.1400 after announcing a stock purchase agreement with BC Partners.
Losers
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares tumbled 40.29 percent to close at $1.23 on Monday after announcing the company's phase 2b prostate cancer trial showed no additional benefit to patients.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) dropped 40.04 percent to close at $0.3328 after the company terminated its proposed merger with NovellusDx.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) declined 39.16 percent to close at $9.01. Dova Pharmaceuticals appointed David Zaccardelli as President and CEO. The company expects Q4 net poduct sales of $2.4 million to $2.7 million for DOPTELET.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 37.24 percent to close at $10.67.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) tumbled 26.32 percent to close at $2.80.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dropped 24.32 percent to close at $22.69.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) fell 22.83 percent to close at $2.40.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dipped 21.54 percent to close at $13.51. GSR Capital has engaged tZERO to develop commodity contract token.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares dropped 17.02 percent to close at $16.87.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares tumbled 17.01 percent to close at $2.00.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) declined 16.96 percent to close at $2.3500. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals announced plans to commence its Phase 3 registration trial in celiac disease in 1H 2019 and announce top-line NASH data with drug combinations by EASL 2019.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) dipped 16.06 percent to close at $3.24.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 15.51 percent to close at $12.26.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) dipped 15.08 percent to close at $29.33.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares declined 15.02 percent to close at $4.6400.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares dropped 14.73 percent to close at $4.4000.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) declined 14.28 percent to close at $13.21.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares declined 13.52 percent to close at $3.3900. Health insurers and healthcare providers are trading down today after a Texas court ruled that ObamaCare was unconstitutional.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dipped 13.07 percent to close at $13.30.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) shares declined 12.92 percent to close at $21.29.
- IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) dipped 12.81 percent to close at $23.56.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares declined 12.67 percent to close at $3.8600.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares dropped 12.13 percent to close at $2.6800.
- Farfetch Limited (NASDAQ: FTCH) declined 12.02 percent to close at $21.01.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) dipped 10.42 percent to close at $10.75.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) dropped 10.04 percent to close at $2.4200 on Monday after climbing 26.29 percent on Friday.
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares fell 9.38 percent to close at $3.96 after the company priced a stock and warrant offering at $4.495 per share.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) dipped 8.9 percent to close at $120.00. Molina Healthcare disclosed that it is disappointed in the recent Affordable Care Act ruling by the US Court for the Northern District of Texas.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 8.66 percent to close at $4.0100 after dropping 10.77 percent on Friday.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 6.78 percent to close at $19.80 after dropping 9.39 percent on Friday.
