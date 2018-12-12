41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) surged 39.3 percent to $18.27 after the company agreed to be purchased by Cerberus at $18.50 per share in cash.
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares jumped 32.5 percent to $3.55 after the company's subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector passed the European Civil Aviation Conference's common evaluation conference.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) jumped 21.8 percent to $7.16 after the company announced it facilitated over 2,000 transactions in 18 hours during Taobao's Double 12 Shopping Festival.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) surged 20 percent to $7.94. LexinFintech projects limited impact from P2P regulations and lifted loan origination guidance.
- Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: JG) jumped 15 percent to $6.97 after reporting Q3 sales 116 percent higher than the same quarter in the previous year.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) surged 14.5 percent to $14.14 following a sharp Wednesday sell off related to worse than expected Q2 results.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 14.4 percent to $6.22 after the company said the passing of the Senate Farm Bill is beneficial for sales of its cannabinoid infused beverage products.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) gained 13.7 percent to $4.5478.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 12.5 percent to $13.75.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares rose 12.4 percent to $3.98.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 11.6 percent to $16.06.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) jumped 11.6 percent to $4.33.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) rose 11.2 percent to $19.91.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) climbed 10.8 percent to $13.54 after announcing positive phase 1 results for the company's gastric cancer trial.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 9.9 percent to $8.70 after B. Riley initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $28.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) jumped 9.2 percent to $5.13.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) gained 8.4 percent to $17.24 after an activist hedge fund increase its stake in the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals reported that 8.39 million share common stock offering will be priced at $15.15 per share for gross proceeds of $130 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 8 percent to $29.00.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) gained 7.3 percent to $18.42 after receiving a patent for Krlym, which will give the company power over generic drug makers. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 6.8 percent to $7.97 after falling 2.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) gained 6.8 percent to $8.90 after Bloomberg reported Germany is working a pathway for Deutsche Bank to merge with Commerzbank.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 6.3 percent to $4.05 after declining 4.75 percent on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 6 percent to $18.87 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) rose 5.4 percent to $19.89 after Nikkei reported that Hitachi is nearing up to $7 billion deal for ABB's power grid business.
Losers
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) dipped 71.4 percent to $0.0969 after the company initiated voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 and announced Bausch Health will acquire its assets for $200 million in cash.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) declined 21.2 percent to $67.57 after the company announced a Phase IIb study did not meet its primary endpoint in Tourette's Syndrome patients.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares tumbled 19.7 percent to $5.09.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 11.9 percent to $4.4950 after reporting an offering of 12 million shares of common stock.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares tumbled 10.6 percent to $5.14 after the company reported that Gwen Binder, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, will be leaving the company at the end of January 2019.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 10.5 percent to $11.47 after reporting a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dipped 9.9 percent to $9.18 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) dropped 9.8 percent to $2.87. SigmaTron International posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $77 million.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dipped 9.1 percent to $3.6831.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 8.7 percent to $46.59. Dave & Buster’s reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) dropped 8 percent to $19.21 after reportedly provided cautious long term financial projections at the company's investor day.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 7.6 percent to $18.89 .
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 7.4 percent to $18.11. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $24 to $16.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NYSE: OSS) dropped 7.3 percent to $2.65.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) fell 6.4 percent to $12.48. Gladstone Land priced its 1.45 million share common stock offering at $12.55 per share.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) shares fell 5.3 percent to $9.04. Global Medical REIT priced 3.5 million shares at $9 per share.
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) fell 4.7 percent to $31.45. JP Morgan downgraded Mosaic from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $38 to $33.
