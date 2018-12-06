21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 18.6 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 11.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with Taobao to jointly establish online used car shopping mall on Taobao marketplace.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 4 percent to $96.72 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 4 percent to $63.05 in pre-market trading.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 3 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) rose 2.9 percent to $176.46 in pre-market trading after falling 2.52 percent on Tuesday.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares rose 2.7 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.36 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NASDAQ: NPTN) fell 18 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading.
- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) shares fell 13.9 percent to $44.25 in pre-market after the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission rejected Hydro One's proposed acquisition of Avista.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 13.6 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Aphria disclosed that its board has appointed special committee of independent directors to review previously-completed purchase of LATAM Holdings.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 13 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.10 percent on Tuesday.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 13 percent to $27.59 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares fell 9.8 percent to $32.36 in pre-market trading after declining 4.40 percent on Tuesday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 9.6 percent to $12.12 in pre-market trading after declining 6.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) fell 8.8 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.52 percent on Tuesday.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 8.5 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 8.3 percent to $113.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY18 forecast.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 8.1 percent to $41.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.55 percent on Tuesday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 7.8 percent to $29.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.64 percent on Tuesday.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 6.7 percent to $21.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.28 percent on Tuesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 6.6 percent to $10.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.60 percent on Tuesday.
