Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2018 8:03am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) rose 19.3 percent to $147.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised fourth quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 6.7 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed discussions regarding potential investment by Altria Group.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 6.6 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its joint venture, Criticality, has launched "Korent," its new line of cannabidiol oil products.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) rose 5.9 percent to $64.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) rose 5.3 percent to $28.48 in pre-market trading following a third-quarter earnings beat.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 4.4 percent to $19.91 in pre-market trading after surging 10.87 percent on Monday.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares rose 4.1 percent to $14.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.09 percent on Monday.
  • Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) rose 4.1 percent to $22.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.6 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.28 percent on Monday.
  • Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) rose 3.6 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 11.7 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 26.30 percent on Monday.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 10.1 percent to $5.44 in pre-market after falling 23 percent Monday on a short report.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 7.8 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 7.7 percent to $3.73 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.16 percent on Monday.
  • Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) fell 7.6 percent to $103.20 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year forecast. Dollar General posted in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded views.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 7.4 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading.
  • MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) fell 7 percent to $11.15 in pre-market trading after rising 2.31 percent on Monday.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 6 percent to $36.36 in pre-market trading after the company cut its third-quarter sales guidance due to recent weaknesses in the smartphone market.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell 5.6 percent to $44.01 in pre-market trading after rising 47.81 percent on Monday.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 5.1 percent to $4.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.49 percent on Monday.
  • Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) fell 3.6 percent to $92.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 3.3 percent to $31.99 in pre-market trading. Momo rescheduled its Q3 earnings conference call to December 6, 2018.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 3.2 percent to $21.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 3.2 percent to $21.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) fell 2.4 percent to $32.72 in pre-market trading. Toll Brothers reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGE + ADIL)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Nexstar to buy Tribune Media for $46.50/Share
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
What's Going On With Adial Pharmaceuticals?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eiger Gets A New CFO