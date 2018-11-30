21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 12 percent to $37.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 9.5 percent to $159.14 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 9.2 percent to $176.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 6.6 percent to $3.24 in pre-market trading after surging 14.29 percent on Thursday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 4.5 percent to $33.02 in pre-market trading after falling 3.81 percent on Thursday.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 2.9 percent to $104.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted its sales forecast.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) rose 2.2 percent to $179.86 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 results. First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 2.6 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading. HP reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 12.4 percent to $12.81 in pre-market trading. GameStop reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its full-year profit outlook.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 12.3 percent to $23.01 in pre-market trading.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) fell 11.9 percent to $6.17 in pre-market trading. Vivint priced its 8 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 10.5 percent to $7.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.29 percent on Thursday.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 8.5 percent to $16.67 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. For the current quarter, Yext expects a loss of $0.10 per share to a loss of $0.09 per share, and revenue of $62 million to $63 million.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) fell 6.8 percent to $102.30 in pre-market trading. PVH reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares fell 5.6 percent to $115.02 in pre-market. Marriott disclosed that it is investigating and addressing data security incident related to Starwood .
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares fell 4.8 percent to $154.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 3.5 percent to $8.26 in pre-market trading.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.2 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.24 percent on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 3.1 percent to $9.13 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.75 percent on Thursday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 3 percent to $44.62 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 2.9 percent to $102.39 in pre-market trading.
