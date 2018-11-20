26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 13 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. The company issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 10.5 percent to $21.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 9.3 percent to $8.39 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Niu Technologies posted Q3 earnings of RMB0.04 per share on sales of RMB 493.20 million.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) rose 7.2 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading after falling 5.11 percent on Monday.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 5.5 percent to $66.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY19 earnings guidance.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 5.5 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading after reporting a $100 million buyback plan.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 5.2 percent to $24.45 in pre-market trading after declining 4.67 percent on Monday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) rose 4.8 percent to $37.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 4.8 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 4.3 percent to $18.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.23 percent on Monday.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) rose 2.9 percent to $205.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance.
Losers
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) fell 14.3 percent to $17.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. The company issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) fell 12.4 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 9.8 percent to $70.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares fell 7.2 percent to $32.06 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. The company announced it was cutting its quarterly dividend in half from 60 cents per share to 30 cents per share. L Brands also named John Mehas as CEO of Victoria’s Secret.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 7.1 percent to $66.00 in pre-market trading. Kohl's posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its full-year forecast.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) fell 6.9 percent to $30.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.62 percent on Monday.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 6.7 percent to $25.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) fell 6.2 percent to $33.11 in pre-market trading after the company announced recommended offer to acquire BTG plc for $4.2 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 6 percent to $59.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.79 percent on Monday.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) fell 5.7 percent to $48.11 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares fell 5.7 percent to $34.75 in pre-market trading after declining 6.62 percent on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 5.6 percent to $3.86 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.66 percent on Monday.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 5.3 percent to $86.50 in pre-market trading. Lowe's reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) fell 4.4 percent to $15.55 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results. The company said it will sell its imaging business to Kofax for $400 million.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 4.3 percent to $5.83 in pre-market after dropping 4.84 percent on Monday.
