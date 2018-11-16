Market Overview

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2018 1:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) jumped 35.6 percent to $24.06. The CPUC said it does not want bankruptcy for the company and Bank of America reportedly issued defensive comments saying the sell off and bankruptcy concerns are 'overdone.'
  • EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) climbed 29.6 percent to $31.10 after Employers Mutual Casualty Co. reported the purchase of all outstanding shares of EMC Insurance Group which EMCC does not already own, at $30 per share.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares gained 26.7 percent to $21.11 after the company beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 22.6 percent to $2.55 after falling 20.31 percent on Thursday.
  • Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares jumped 19 percent to $5.60.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) rose 17.7 percent to $84.75 afte reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) gained 15.1 percent to $4.05.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares surged 13.6 percent to $13.06.
  • Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) gained 13.4 percent to $2.460.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) rose 12.5 percent to $53.08 after dropping 12.40 percent on Thursday.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 12.1 percent to $15.8764 after the company reported a year-over-year improvement in Q4 EPS and sales.
  • Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) gained 12.1 percent to $35.15 after the company beat Q4 revenue estimates.
  • Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) rose 11.9 percent to $15.55.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) climbed 11.4 percent to $4.30.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) rose 10.1 percent to $7.95.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 8.6 percent to $15.11.
  • Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) gained 8.5 percent to $34.07.
  • Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) rose 8.4 percent to $43.62 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimate and raised dividend.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 7.8 percent to $14.73.
  • ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) climbed 7.8 percent to $68.74 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 7.8 percent to $4.57 after gaining 3.67 percent on Thursday.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) gained 7.4 percent to $27.61.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) climbed 7 percent to $97.25 after the company announced its intention of an IPO for its active nutrition business.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 6.5 percent to $57.88 after the FDA approved Adcetris.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares tumbled 43.5 percent to $0.2486 after the company priced a 38.66 million share offering at $0.30 per share.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares dipped 30.5 percent to $5.80 after the company updated its full-year 2018 forecast.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares fell 26.6 percent to $1.2115 following Q3 miss.
  • Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) dropped 21.1 percent to $28.880 after the company disclosed that Phase III FALUCA trial results for fruquintinib in third-line, advanced non-small cell lung cancer in China did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 18.6 percent to $5.35 after reporting a $200 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell 18.4 percent to $165.16 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Nvidia also raised its quarterly dividend from 15 cents a share to 16 cents and announced a $7-billion buyback.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) dropped 18 percent to $31.07.
  • Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) dipped 16.2 percent to $0.4063. Valeritas reported pricing of 75 million share offering at $0.48 per share.
  • Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) shares dropped 15.7 percent to $9.495. Wesco Aircraft posted Q4 earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $406.817 million.
  • AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dipped 15.7 percent to $1.99.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 14.5 percent to $3.305.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 14.3 percent to $50.58 after reporting third-quarter results.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) fell 12.8 percent to $52.84. Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also disclosed a partnership with Reliance Brands for India market.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 12.6 percent to $2.35.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 12.4 percent to $3.925 after reporting an offering of common stock.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 12.4 percent to $2.33.
  • Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) shares declined 12.2 percent to $73.68.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 11.6 percent to $2.44.
  • Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares slipped 11.5 percent to $2.7782.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 11.4 percent to $5.41.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 10.8 percent to $9.1005 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 8.9 percent to $25.52.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) fell 8.2 percent to $6.58.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 6.2 percent to $10.56 . EuroDry reported Q3 earnings of $0.62 per share on $6.793 million in sales.

The Chips Are Down: Weak Forecasts Hurt Semiconductor Stocks