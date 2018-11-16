64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares jumped 35.66 percent to close at $30.93 on Thursday after the company reported all hemophilia patients in its dose-combo study of AMT-061 achieved a positive response.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) jumped 35.35 percent to close at $6.70 on Thursday after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 24.03 percent to close at $7.33.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) jumped 23.32 percent to close at $3.86 after reporting Q3 results.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) rose 21.62 percent to close at $39.55 after the company and United Therapeutics reported a global license deal for Ralinepag.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares rose 20.4 percent to close at $22.60. Apollo Medical reported a 72 percent year-over-year rise in its Q3 revenue.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 17.59 percent to close at $7.22.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 14.86 percent to close at $4.25.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) jumped 14.83 percent to close at $6.66 after issuing full-year 2019 forecast.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 14.07 percent to close at $3.08.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 13.91 percent to close at $3.93.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares gained 13.21 percent to close at $1.20 on Thursday.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) gained 12.93 percent to close at $14.67.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 12.65 percent to close at $2.76 on Thursday.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares jumped 12.61 percent to close at $16.70 after the company agreed to sell its wood flooring segment for approximately $100 million.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares climbed 12.5 percent to close at $29.71.
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 12.17 percent to close at $0.20 after the company reported Q3 EPS up from last year.
- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) rose 12.09 percent to close at $17.25 after reporting divestiture of 11 Tennessee and 3 Georgia branch locations to FB Financial.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) rose 11.32 percent to close at $7.87. Raymond James upgraded Switch from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 11.2 percent to close at $2.78.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) gained 11.11 percent to close at $2.60.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares jumped 11.09 percent to close at $15.23 on Thursday following Q3 results.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) rose 11.07 percent to close at $8.73.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 10.45 percent to close at $22.73.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 9.93 percent to close at $17.72.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares rose 8.99 percent to close at $15.39.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE: CGA) rose 8.82 percent to close at $0.5798 following a year-over-year improvement in Q1 EPS and sales.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) gained 8.27 percent to close at $12.18. Raymond James upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) gained 8.23 percent to close at $9.86 following Q4 earnings.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) gained 7.76 percent to close at $5.765.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares 5.79 percent to close at $5.66 after the company reported Q3 results.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 5.32 percent to close at $231.39 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
Losers
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) tumbled 58.33 percent to close at $0.60 on Thursday following news the company will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq; Delisting expected to take place on or about Dec. 6, 2018.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) dropped 52.97 percent to close at $7.83. While there has not been any company-specific news, traders are circulating reports of Chinese education reform initiatives to prioritize affordable schooling which may be seen as a negative for RYB Education.
- Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 40.24 percent to close at $1.96 following news of default event, reduced guidance and evaluation of strategic alternatives by the company's Board.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) declined 31.71 percent to close at $1.40 after 'disappointing' Q3 results, 'lower exports out of US Gulf,' according to Chair, CEO Valentios Valentis.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dipped 30.68 percent to close at $17.74. Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $67 to $31.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 29.52 percent to close at $1.60 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 20.31 percent to close at $2.08.
- Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares fell 19.4 percent to close at $0.54 despite reporting a better-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 18.44 percent to close at $1.46 following worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 16.94 percent to close at $1.52 after the company reported third-quarter results.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) fell 16.71 percent to close at $10.57.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 15.47 percent to close at $5.63.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) dipped 15.34 percent to close at $17.61. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from Buy to Neutral.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares fell 14.83 percent to close at $62.85 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) shares declined 14.06 percent to close at $33.30 following Q2 earnings.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) dropped 13.79 percent to close at $4.75 after reporting Q3 results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares tumbled 13.62 percent to close at $2.03.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 13.61 percent to close at $3.30 amid Q3 sales miss and soft FY18 guidance.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 13.55 percent to close at $2.68 following a mixed Q3 earnings report.
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 13.1 percent to close at $8.03 amid news of an undisclosed size common stock offering.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares dipped 12.94 percent to close at $3.23.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 12.54 percent to close at $0.997 following Q3 results.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) dropped 12.4 percent to close at $47.19.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares tumbled 12.25 percent to close at $6.66.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) dipped 11.89 percent to close at $2.52.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 11.73 percent to close at $68.88. NetApp reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company projected Q3 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 11.4 percent to close at $5.36.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) dropped 11.16 percent to close at $1.99.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares fell 10.58 percent to close at $15.46.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares fell 8.91 percent to close at $5.93.
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) fell 6.52 percent to close at $19.21 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares fell 6.29 percent to close at $2.83.
