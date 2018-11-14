58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 105 percent to $3.38. Sphere 3D reported completion of divestiture of Overland Storage.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares climbed 78.1 percent to $1.30 after the company late Tuesday reported Q2 EPS of $(0.13), an improvement from $(0.28) last year.
- Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) jumped 44.6 percent to $3.180 after Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) announced the acquisition of Taho for $3.40 per share in cash.
- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) surged 34.7 percent to $11.4903 after the company reported formation of strategic alliance with bet365 to offer sports betting and online gaming in state of New York at Resorts World Catskills.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares gained 24.5 percent to $3.2857.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) climbed 17.9 percent to $17.843 after reporting in-line Q4 earnings.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) gained 17.1 percent to $37.65.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) climbed 17 percent to $6.81 after reporting Q3 results.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 16.5 percent to $4.4968 following Q3 earnings.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) shares gained 16.4 percent to $13.32.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) rose 15.3 percent to $67.52 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) gained 13.6 percent to $12.83 after reporting narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 12.2 percent to $14.30 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- United States Natural Gas (NYSE: UNG) rose 11.9 percent to $37.00 after gaining 4.78 percent on Tuesday.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) climbed 11.8 percent to $5.30 after reporting Q3 results.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) gained 11.5 percent to $67.30.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares rose 10 percent to $28.29.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) gained 9.7 percent to $8.20 after the company disclosed that Frank Zitella has resigned as CFO.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares surged 9.4 percent to $2.19.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 8.9 percent to $18.24 after gaining 4.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) climbed 8.2 percent to $21.38 after the company announced plans to acquire the operations of Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit for $300 million in cash.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) gained 8.1 percent to $2.810.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 8 percent to $20.01 following Q1 results. Hollysys Automation posted Q1 earnings of $0.46 per share on sales of $138.719 million.
- Micro Focus International plc (NASDAQ: MFGP) shares rose 7.8 percent to $18.051. Goldman Sachs upgraded Micro Focus International from Neutral to Buy.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares gained 7.4 percent to $5.295.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares rose 7.3 percent to $2.82.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares dipped 36.3 percent to $1.8398 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 26.9 percent to $4.32 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 25.1 percent to $2.27 after reporting a third-quarter sales miss.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 23.1 percent to $25.18. A group of three law firms filed a lawsuit on behalf of victims of California's 'Camp Fire' against PG&E, Reuters reported. Edward Jones downgraded PG&E from Hold to Sell.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) dropped 21.3 percent to $1.7789 following Q3 earnings.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) fell 19.1 percent to $7.49 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company reiterated FY18 sales guidance of $405-$408 million.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares declined 18.5 percent to $3.89 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 18 percent to $6.78.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 15.8 percent to $9.0922 following downgrade from JP Morgan.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) dropped 15.1 percent to $2.395 after reporting Q3 results.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares declined 14.6 percent to $3.59 following Q2 results.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) dropped 14.2 percent to $3.02.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) tumbled 12.6 percent to $12.35 after the company announced the acquisition of Taho for $3.40 per share in cash.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) dropped 12.5 percent to $3.85. JP Morgan downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 12.3 percent to $5.37 following Q3 results.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 12.3 percent to $15.58. Cardlytics posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed views.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 12 percent to $3.5999.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares declined 11.6 percent to $2.63 after climbing 53.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $1.815.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 11.3 percent to $5.68 after the company reported Q3 sales and subscription revenues were down from last year. The company also reported a decrease in subscribers from last year.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) shares fell 11 percent to $19.95. Amalgamated Bank priced its 2 million share common stock offering at $19.25 per share.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) dipped 11 percent to $130.19.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares declined 10.8 percent to $9.00 after announcing Q3 results.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 10.7 percent to $34.380. Canopy Growth posted a Q2 loss of C$1.52 per share on sales of C$23.327 million.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 10.2 percent to $3.7290.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares declined 10 percent to $15.58.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 8.6 percent to $102.00. Tilray reported a third-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) dropped 8.2 percent to $33.9607 following Q2 results.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) fell 7.7 percent to $1.91 after climbing 15.64 percent on Tuesday.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) dropped 7.3 percent to $1.53 following Q3 results.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) dipped 6.8 percent to $32.79. Bernstein downgraded Conagra Brands from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 6 percent to $85.90 after reporting third-quarter earnings.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.