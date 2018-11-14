33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) rose 47.7 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) announced the acquisition of Taho for $3.40 per share in cash.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares rose 16.7 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 2 molluscum contagiosum trial achieved statistical significance in preliminary top-line results.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) rose 13.8 percent to $66.69 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- United States Natural Gas (NYSE: UNG) rose 13.4 percent to $37.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.78 percent on Tuesday.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 10.7 percent to $20.52 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Hollysys Automation posted Q1 earnings of $0.46 per share on sales of $138.719 million.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 9.8 percent to $18.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.04 percent on Tuesday.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 8.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.64 percent on Tuesday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 8.7 percent to $11.05 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 7.5 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 7.2 percent to $6.24 in pre-market trading.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) rose 7.2 percent to $22.80 in pre-market trading after announcing Q3 results.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) rose 6.7 percent to $19.02 in pre-market trading.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 6.5 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 6.5 percent to $10.11 in pre-market trading.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 6.2 percent to $13.54 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) rose 6 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.38 percent on Tuesday.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) rose 5.7 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after rising 4.33 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 30.9 percent to $4.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter loss of $0.63 per share on sales of $14.87 million.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) fell 27.3 percent to $4.67 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 22.4 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter sales miss.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 15 percent to $15.10 in pre-market trading. Cardlytics posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed views.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 12.1 percent to $28.75 in pre-market. Edward Jones downgraded PG&E from Hold to Sell.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) shares fell 10.8 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading. Amalgamated Bank priced its 2 million share common stock offering at $19.25 per share.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 9.4 percent to $34.85 in pre-market trading. Canopy Growth posted a Q2 loss of C$1.52 per share on sales of C$23.327 million.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares fell 8.1 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading after climbing 53.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 7.4 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.95 percent on Tuesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 6.5 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after declining 5.23 percent on Tuesday.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) fell 6.1 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company reiterated FY18 sales guidance of $405-$408 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 6.1 percent to $104.79 in pre-market trading. Tilray reported a third-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 4.8 percent to $30.45 in pre-market trading after declining 2.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 4.8 percent to $86.95 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 4.8 percent to $9.81 in pre-market trading after declining 8.69 percent on Tuesday.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 4.5 percent to $32.10 in pre-market trading.
