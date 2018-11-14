Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2018 4:06am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) share surged 53.89 percent to close at $2.97 on Tuesday after declining 13.06 percent on Monday.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares climbed 31.71 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) jumped 30.65 percent to close at $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) jumped 22.71 percent to close at $8.70 on Tuesday.
  • Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE: SVT) shares rose 21.07 percent to close at $11.99 following Q3 results. Servotronics reported Q3 earnings of $0.61 per share on sales of $12.77 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 19.35 percent to close at $17.58 following Q3 results.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 19.05 percent to close at $11.25.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) climbed 16.38 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) surged 15 percent to close at $7.82.
  • Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) rose 13.1 4 percent to close at $8.61.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) surged 12.96 percent to close at $8.02.
  • TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) jumped 12.8 percent to close at $2.38 on Tuesday.
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares gained 12.62 percent to close at $3.66.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) rose 11.94 percent to close at $24.47.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) gained 11.92 percent to close at $21.40 on Tuesday following Q3 results.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 11.82 percent to close at $25.73 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares rose 11.3 percent to close at $4.63 after InvaGen announced plans to acquire 33.3 percent stake in Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares climbed 11.24 percent to close at $39.49.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) jumped 10.63 percent to close at $2.81.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 10.57 percent to close at $184.72 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares gained 10.48 percent to close at $31.94 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 9.46 percent to close at $70.56.
  • Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 8.02 percent to close at $20.08 following quarterly results.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 5.35 percent to close at $8.27 following Q3 results. Globus Maritime reported third-quarter earnings of 0.08 per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year.

 

Losers

  • EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) tumbled 43.49 percent to close at $6.73 on Tuesday. EverQuote posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $41.75 million.
  • HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) dipped 27.58 percent to close at $3.65 after the company reported a $470 million senior secured notes private offering and a concurrent $55 million convertible senior notes private offering.
  • PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIIK) dropped 25.27 percent to close at $4.76.
  • CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) dipped 24.3 percent to close at $3.0204. CTI Industries posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $11.53 million.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 22.4 percent to close at $15.38.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) dropped 21.6 percent to close at $146.23.
  • Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSA) shares declined 20.9 percent to close at $1.59 after the company reported Q3 results and a new credit facility.
  • NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) declined 20.87 percent to close at $6.22.
  • Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) fell 18.99 percent to close at $3.20.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares dipped 18.2 percent to close at $4.18 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) dropped 18.17 percent to close at $6.80. Youngevity posted a Q3 loss of $0.46 per share on sales of $39.08 million.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares fell 15.37 percent to close at $3.80.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) slipped 15.02 percent to close at $7.07 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares fell 14.35 percent to close at $1.85.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares dropped 14.28 percent to close at $21.43 after reporting downbeat results for its third quarter.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares fell 14.19 percent to close at $9.01 after presenting results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with PBC at The Liver Meeting® 2018.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) dropped 14.14 percent to close at $36.01.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) fell 13.8 percent to close at $1.90.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 13.71 percent to close at $4.09.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 13.69 percent to close at $2.08.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dropped 13.14 percent to close at $4.23 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares fell 12.82 percent to close at $6.87.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares dropped 12.18 percent to close at $3.10 on Tuesday.
  • Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) dipped 11.95 percent to close at $31.99 following Q3 results.
  • AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) shares fell 11.59 percent to close at $2.44.
  • Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) dropped 11.36 percent to close at $3.51.
  • Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) dipped 10.69 percent to close at $14.20 following Q3 results.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 9.17 percent to close at $3.07 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) shares fell 8.81 percent to close at $3.83 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) tumbled 6.49 percent to close at $6.20 after reporting a proposed offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes due 2023.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 5.23 percent to close at $3.26. New Age Beverages appointed Gregory C. Fea as its new Non-Executive Chairman.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAC + AAP)

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
8 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
Q3 Earnings Preview For Advance Auto Parts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PXS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session