55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) share surged 53.89 percent to close at $2.97 on Tuesday after declining 13.06 percent on Monday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares climbed 31.71 percent to close at $2.70.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) jumped 30.65 percent to close at $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) jumped 22.71 percent to close at $8.70 on Tuesday.
- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE: SVT) shares rose 21.07 percent to close at $11.99 following Q3 results. Servotronics reported Q3 earnings of $0.61 per share on sales of $12.77 million.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 19.35 percent to close at $17.58 following Q3 results.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 19.05 percent to close at $11.25.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) climbed 16.38 percent to close at $2.70.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) surged 15 percent to close at $7.82.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) rose 13.1 4 percent to close at $8.61.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) surged 12.96 percent to close at $8.02.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) jumped 12.8 percent to close at $2.38 on Tuesday.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares gained 12.62 percent to close at $3.66.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) rose 11.94 percent to close at $24.47.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) gained 11.92 percent to close at $21.40 on Tuesday following Q3 results.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 11.82 percent to close at $25.73 after reporting Q3 results.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares rose 11.3 percent to close at $4.63 after InvaGen announced plans to acquire 33.3 percent stake in Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares climbed 11.24 percent to close at $39.49.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) jumped 10.63 percent to close at $2.81.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 10.57 percent to close at $184.72 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares gained 10.48 percent to close at $31.94 after reporting Q3 results.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 9.46 percent to close at $70.56.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 8.02 percent to close at $20.08 following quarterly results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 5.35 percent to close at $8.27 following Q3 results. Globus Maritime reported third-quarter earnings of 0.08 per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year.
Losers
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) tumbled 43.49 percent to close at $6.73 on Tuesday. EverQuote posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $41.75 million.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) dipped 27.58 percent to close at $3.65 after the company reported a $470 million senior secured notes private offering and a concurrent $55 million convertible senior notes private offering.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIIK) dropped 25.27 percent to close at $4.76.
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) dipped 24.3 percent to close at $3.0204. CTI Industries posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $11.53 million.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 22.4 percent to close at $15.38.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) dropped 21.6 percent to close at $146.23.
- Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSA) shares declined 20.9 percent to close at $1.59 after the company reported Q3 results and a new credit facility.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) declined 20.87 percent to close at $6.22.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) fell 18.99 percent to close at $3.20.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares dipped 18.2 percent to close at $4.18 after reporting Q3 results.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) dropped 18.17 percent to close at $6.80. Youngevity posted a Q3 loss of $0.46 per share on sales of $39.08 million.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares fell 15.37 percent to close at $3.80.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) slipped 15.02 percent to close at $7.07 after reporting Q3 results.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares fell 14.35 percent to close at $1.85.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares dropped 14.28 percent to close at $21.43 after reporting downbeat results for its third quarter.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares fell 14.19 percent to close at $9.01 after presenting results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with PBC at The Liver Meeting® 2018.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) dropped 14.14 percent to close at $36.01.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) fell 13.8 percent to close at $1.90.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 13.71 percent to close at $4.09.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 13.69 percent to close at $2.08.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dropped 13.14 percent to close at $4.23 after reporting Q3 results.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares fell 12.82 percent to close at $6.87.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares dropped 12.18 percent to close at $3.10 on Tuesday.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) dipped 11.95 percent to close at $31.99 following Q3 results.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) shares fell 11.59 percent to close at $2.44.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) dropped 11.36 percent to close at $3.51.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) dipped 10.69 percent to close at $14.20 following Q3 results.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 9.17 percent to close at $3.07 after reporting Q3 results.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) shares fell 8.81 percent to close at $3.83 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) tumbled 6.49 percent to close at $6.20 after reporting a proposed offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes due 2023.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 5.23 percent to close at $3.26. New Age Beverages appointed Gregory C. Fea as its new Non-Executive Chairman.
