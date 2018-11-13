10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares are up 18 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.12), up from $(0.24) year-over-year. Sales came in at $10.739 million, beating estimates by $3.879 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
- SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares are up 1.3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.02), beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $55.31 million, missing estimates by $7.5 million.
Losers
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in flat, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $102.77 million, missing estimates by $40,000. The company reiterated FY18 sales guidance of $405-$408 million.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are down 32 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at $(0.63), which may not compare to the $(0.17) estimate. Sales came in at $14.87 million, which may not compare to the $46.72 million estimate.
- Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Sales came in at $10.196 million, missing estimates by $7.504 million. Earnings came in at $(0.11).
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.15), beating estimates by 36 cents. Sales came in at $34.6 million, missing estimates by $3 million.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.18), beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $150.62 million, missing estimates by $6.53 million. The company announced it will reduce its headcount by 4 percent.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.08), beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $10 million, missing estimates by $112,000.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 39 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $155.6 million, beating estimates by $2.76 million. The company raised FY18 sales guidance.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
