36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares jumped 24.7 percent to $36.06 after reporting Q3 results.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 22.9 percent to $8.71.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 21.8 percent to $2.35 after declining 13.06 percent on Monday.
- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE: SVT) shares jumped 21.2 percent to $12.00 following Q3 results. Servotronics reported Q3 earnings of $0.61 per share on sales of $12.77 million.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) climbed 19.8 percent to $9.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) jumped 14.3 percent to $10.80.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 13.6 percent to $8.9181 following Q3 results. Globus Maritime reported third-quarter earnings of 0.08 per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares surged 13.5 percent to $3.69.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) rose 12.3 percent to $24.5401
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 10.1 percent to $25.33 after reporting Q3 results.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 9.5 percent to $182.99 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 8.7 percent to $20.20 following quarterly results.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) gained 8.6 percent to $4.832.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares rose 8.6 percent to $4.5155 after InvaGen announced plans to acquire 33.3 percent stake in Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company.
- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) climbed 8.1 percent to $2.55 following Q3 results.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares rose 7.9 percent to $2.60.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) gained 7.5 percent to $4.5597 after reporting a new advanced research agreement with Mayo Clinic.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 6.6 percent to $68.71.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 5 percent to $19.41 after the company reported earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) dipped 39.5 percent to $7.21. EverQuote posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $41.75 million.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) dipped 21.6 percent to $3.95 after the company reported a $470 million senior secured notes private offering and a concurrent $55 million convertible senior notes private offering.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares fell 17.5 percent to $20.63 after reporting downbeat results for its third quarter.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) dropped 13.2 percent to $7.21. Youngevity posted a Q3 loss of $0.46 per share on sales of $39.08 million.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) declined 12.3 percent to $6.89.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) tumbled 11.2 percent to $5.890 after reporting a proposed offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes due 2023.
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) dipped 10.9 percent to $3.4659. CTI Industries posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $11.53 million.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares fell 10.8 percent to $9.37 after presenting results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with PBC at The Liver Meeting® 2018.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) dipped 10.6 percent to $14.22 following Q3 results.
- Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSA) shares declined 10.5 percent to $1.80 after the company reported Q3 results and a new credit facility.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 10.5 percent to $3.08. New Age Beverages appointed Gregory C. Fea as its new Non-Executive Chairman.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) shares declined 9.5 percent to $1.81. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Achaogen from Buy to Hold.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) dipped 9.5 percent to $32.90 following Q3 results.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) shares fell 8.1 percent to $3.86 after reporting Q1 results.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) dropped 7.4 percent to $2.00 following Q3 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 5.2 percent to $8.0127 after reporting Q3 results.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 4.5 percent to $3.23 after reporting Q3 results.
