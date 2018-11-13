Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2018 8:06am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 34.9 percent to $10.59 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Globus Maritime reported third-quarter earnings of 0.08 per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares rose 33.4 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after InvaGen announced plans to acquire 33.3 percent stake in Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 24.4 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after declining 13.06 percent on Monday.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 15 percent to $13.48 in pre-market trading after presenting results from Phase 2 study of VK2809 in patients with NAFLD and elevated LDL-cholesterol in oral late-breaker presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2018.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 10 percent to $20.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 9.5 percent to $7.53 in pre-market trading. Veritone posted a Q3 loss of $0.86 per share on sales of $7.545 million.
  • Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 8.5 percent to $20.16 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 7.6 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) rose 7.5 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 6.7 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading. CooTek (Cayman) is expected to release Q3 results on November 14.
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 4.5 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 4.4 percent to $174.39 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 4.3 percent to $9.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.69 percent on Monday.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 4.1 percent to $13.22 in pre-market trading after declining 3.93 percent on Monday.
  • Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) rose 4.1 percent to $42.98 in pre-market trading.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 3.5 percent to $63.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) rose 3.3 percent to $185.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 15.8 percent to $10.03 in pre-market trading. EverQuote posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $41.75 million.
  • Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 8 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak results for its third quarter.
  • Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares fell 7.7 percent to $28.60 in pre-market trading after reporting its first earnings report as a public company. Third quarter earnings came in at $(1.24), down from $(0.61) year-over-year. Sales came in at $73.63 million, up from $50.75 million year-over-year.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) fell 5.9 percent to $16.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares fell 4.6 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE: TSU) shares fell 4.5 percent to $14.97 in pre-market after dropping 2.73 percent on Monday.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 3.6 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 3.3 percent to $3.27 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares fell 3.2 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading after declining 2.99 percent on Monday.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 3 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after rising 7.36 percent on Monday.
  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 2.8 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAG + AAP)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
8 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
Q3 Earnings Preview For Advance Auto Parts
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GLBS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Viking's Fatty Liver And Cholesterol Drug, Cyclacel Loss Narrows, Eton's Debut