28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 34.9 percent to $10.59 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Globus Maritime reported third-quarter earnings of 0.08 per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares rose 33.4 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after InvaGen announced plans to acquire 33.3 percent stake in Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 24.4 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after declining 13.06 percent on Monday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 15 percent to $13.48 in pre-market trading after presenting results from Phase 2 study of VK2809 in patients with NAFLD and elevated LDL-cholesterol in oral late-breaker presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2018.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 10 percent to $20.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 9.5 percent to $7.53 in pre-market trading. Veritone posted a Q3 loss of $0.86 per share on sales of $7.545 million.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 8.5 percent to $20.16 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 7.6 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) rose 7.5 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 6.7 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading. CooTek (Cayman) is expected to release Q3 results on November 14.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 4.5 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 4.4 percent to $174.39 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 4.3 percent to $9.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.69 percent on Monday.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 4.1 percent to $13.22 in pre-market trading after declining 3.93 percent on Monday.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) rose 4.1 percent to $42.98 in pre-market trading.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 3.5 percent to $63.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) rose 3.3 percent to $185.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
Losers
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 15.8 percent to $10.03 in pre-market trading. EverQuote posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $41.75 million.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 8 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak results for its third quarter.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares fell 7.7 percent to $28.60 in pre-market trading after reporting its first earnings report as a public company. Third quarter earnings came in at $(1.24), down from $(0.61) year-over-year. Sales came in at $73.63 million, up from $50.75 million year-over-year.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) fell 5.9 percent to $16.92 in pre-market trading.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares fell 4.6 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE: TSU) shares fell 4.5 percent to $14.97 in pre-market after dropping 2.73 percent on Monday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 3.6 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 3.3 percent to $3.27 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares fell 3.2 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading after declining 2.99 percent on Monday.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 3 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after rising 7.36 percent on Monday.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 2.8 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
