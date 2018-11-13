Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2018 4:06am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for October is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 4-and 8-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for October is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Boise, Idaho at 5:00 p.m. ET.

