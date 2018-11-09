Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The Producer Price Index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York, NY at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in New York, NY at 8:50 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington DC at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
