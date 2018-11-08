7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $360.3 million, beating estimates by $7.73 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.14, beating estimates by 42 cents. Sales came in at $2.8 billion, beating estimates by $120 million.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.48, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $14.31 billion, beating estimates by $590 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.17), beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $25.268 million, beating estimates by $338,000.
Losers
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are down 25 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 17 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $241.096 million, missing estimates by $4.4 million. The company expects issues that negatively impacted the third quarter to also impact the fourth quarter. The company lowered FY2018 sales guidance from $952 million-$967 million to $938 million-$942 million.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are down 8 percent following a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 42 cents per share, missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $1.512 billion, missing estimates by $148 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.94, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.008 billion, beating estimates by $8 million. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
