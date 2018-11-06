24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) rose 18.1 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 17.7 percent to $29.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) rose 12.8 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) rose 10.1 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 9.6 percent to $29.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 9.3 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 9.1 percent to $34.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) rose 7.9 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.34 percent on Monday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 7.4 percent to $9.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.31 percent on Monday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 6.5 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 6.3 percent to $1,989.00 in pre-market trading. Booking Holdings reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) rose 4 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) fell 24 percent to $26.70 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares fell 23.1 percent to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 14.2 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed offering of common stock.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) shares fell 12.7 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 10.1 percent to $4.63 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares fell 8.6 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) fell 7.4 percent to $23.98 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) fell 6.6 percent to $51.14 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) fell 5.3 percent to $114.25 in pre-market trading. Marriott reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares fell 5.1 percent to $105.00 in pre-market following Q3 results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 4.7 percent to $29.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) fell 4.3 percent to $26.05in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings.
