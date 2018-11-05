Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Datawatch Rallies On Altair Takeover Offer
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2018 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Datawatch Rallies On Altair Takeover Offer
Related DWCH
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Welbilt Falls Following Q3 Results; Datawatch Shares Jump
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
DWCH, JKS, ALTR and TDOC tops tech movers (Seeking Alpha)
Related ALTR
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Welbilt Falls Following Q3 Results; Datawatch Shares Jump
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
DWCH, JKS, ALTR and TDOC tops tech movers (Seeking Alpha)

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares were trading 35 percent higher Monday after Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) announced an agreement to acquire the software company.

What Happened

Altair and Datawatch announced their entrance into a definitive merger agreement for Altair to acquire Datawatch for $13.10 per share in cash, representing a fully diluted equity value of $176 million.

"Bringing Datawatch into Altair should result in a powerful offering consistent with our vision to transform product design and decision making by applying simulation, data science and optimization throughout product lifecycles," said Altair CEO James Scapa.

The merger brings a "convergence" of machine learning-driven simulation technology to live and historical sensor data, the exec said. 

"Datawatch is a great team of people with best-in-class products, and we look forward to their joining us." 

Why It Matters

The acquisition of Datawatch is compelling because the data analytics and data science markets are evolving rapidly, and the company’s solutions are highly relevant and applicable to almost any company and vertical market, according to Altair.

A strong opportunity exists to cross-sell Datawatch products into Altair's company’s primarily customer base of primarily manufacturers, the purchaser said. 

What's Next

Following the tender offer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair will merge with and into Datawatch. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Related Links:

Dicerna Soars After Eli Lilly Invests $100M In Licensing, Research Deal

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates

Posted-In: James ScapaNews M&A Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALTR + DWCH)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Welbilt Falls Following Q3 Results; Datawatch Shares Jump
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 125 Points; Inuvo Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; SYSCO Misses Q1 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DWCH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

From Bearish To Bullish: Buckingham Upgrades Netflix