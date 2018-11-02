Market Overview

64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2018 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) climbed 66.3 percent to $7.50 after Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced it would acquire the company for $8 per share in cash.
  • Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) gained 26.5 percent to $3.086.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 25.3 percent to $2.08 after dropping 5.14 percent on Thursday.
  • VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) rose 20.7 percent to $169.8699. JP Morgan upgraded VeriSign from Underweight to Neutral, while Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) gained 19 percent to $8.50.
  • L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) jumped 17.8 percent to $20.01 following Q3 results. L.B. Foster posted Q3 earnings of $0.47 per share on sales of $167.1 million.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 17.6 percent to $16.01 following Q3 results.
  • Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) gained 17.4 percent to $42.27 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) climbed 17.1 percent to $17.50 following string quarterly earnings.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) gained 16 percent to $14.675 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) rose 15.8 percent to $32.145 after reporting upbeat third-quarter earnings.
  • HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) gained 15.2 percent to $33.96 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) climbed 15 percent to $18.79 following strong Q3 results.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) gained 14.7 percent to $10.85 following Q1 results.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) shares jumped 14 percent to $18.87 following Q3 earnings.
  • ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) surged 14 percent to $42.0689 after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) gained 13.6 percent to $53.95 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) rose 12.8 percent to $41.14 following Q3 results.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 11.6 percent to $25.68 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 11.6 percent to $65.4097 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 10.8 percent to $9.65 after gaining 8.06 percent on Thursday.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 10.6 percent to $26.00.
  • TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 10.1 percent to $3.32.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) gained 9.6 percent to $49.43 following Q3 earnings.
  • Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 8.9 percent to $ 7.20 after surging 12.99 percent on Thursday.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) gained 8.2 percent to $57.06 following Q3 earnings.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 8 percent to $5.70 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) rose 8 percent to $21.35 after reporting Q3 results.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 7.8 percent to $7.22.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) gained 7.4 percent to $13.97.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 7.2 percent to $9.4833 after the company reported Q3 results and disclosed that CEO Mark Frissora will step down effective February 8th, 2019.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 5.8 percent to $19.81 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
  • Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) rose 5.1 percent to $44.05 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported a $2 billion stock buyback plan.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 5 percent to $252.79 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.

 

Losers

  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) dipped 50.2 percent to $19.25 after the company's Nerlynx sales were lower than expected.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares declined 34.1 percent to $3.00 after the company's A1AT measurements 'did not reach clinically meaningful levels of expression.'
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) declined 28.5 percent to $48.99 following Q3 earnings and sales miss.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares dropped 25.8 percent to $96.18 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak 2018 sales guidance.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) tumbled 25.1 percent to $7.60 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) declined 24.4 percent to $12.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted Q3 loss of $1.22 per share on sales of $10.6 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 24.3 percent to $5.6019 after dropping 2.63 percent on Thursday.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) dipped 23.7 percent to $11.99 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) shares declined 23.5 percent to $4.0071 after reporting preliminary results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dipped 23.5 percent to $73.01 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and announced plans to divest anti-vibration systems business.
  • Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) dropped 21.8 percent to $22.53 following Q3 earnings.
  • Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) declined 21.1 percent to $28.030 after reporting Q3 results.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 20.7 percent to $5.6950. GoPro reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) dropped 17.5 percent to $1.65.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) fell 17.4 percent to $9.94 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares dipped 15.7 percent to $4.63. Farmmi reported completion of $7.5 million private placement.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) fell 15.2 percent to $30.53 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) dipped 12.6 percent to $8.37 following Q3 earnings.
  • Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) declined 12 percent to $5.505 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 11.3 percent to $36.38 following Q3 earnings.
  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) dipped 11.2 percent to $74.35 following Q3 earnings.
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) dropped 10.8 percent to $26.92 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 10.7 percent to $48.92 after reporting weak Q3 same-store sales.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dropped 10.6 percent to $7.3227 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares dipped 10.5 percent to $23.22.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares fell 8.4 percent to $26.78.
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 8.1 percent to $51.65 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 6.5 percent to $207.80. Apple reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing sales guidance for the holiday period.

WWE's Volatile Week: Rousey Reigns, Cena Backs Out, Hogan Returns