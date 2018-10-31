38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 22.1 percent to $2.66 in pre-market trading after reporting the company has entered a license deal with KVK Tech for commercialization for APADAZ. The company will receive an estimated $3.4 million in pre-launch payments with the potential for an added $53 million in milestone payments.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) shares rose 23.7 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) announced plans to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.4 billion.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose 14.8 percent to $24.21 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 2 CLARITY trial of pimavanserin in major depressive disorder patients met primary endpoint.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 12.4 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading after falling 7.09 percent on Tuesday.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 11.2 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares rose 10.7 percent to $11.77 in pre-market trading after surging 2.71 percent on Tuesday.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 10.3 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 10 percent to $70.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) rose 9.3 percent to $8.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 8.4 percent to $17.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) rose 8.2 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading after a Reuters report that Apollo is in advanced talks to buy the company.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 8.1 percent to $12.75 after gaining 2.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 6.7 percent to $33.80 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 6.5 percent to $17.95 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) rose 5.7 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.34 percent on Tuesday.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 5.4 percent to $154.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported daily active users for September were up 9 percent year-over-year.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) fell 26.6 percent to $9.46 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to divest storage tank business and U.S. pipe fabrication business.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 21.7 percent to $11.13 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 sales.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 20.8 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 20.5 percent to $13.48 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares fell 19.9 percent to $8.05 in pre-market after the company missed Q2 EPS and sales estimates.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 15.2 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 86.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 10.4 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) fell 10.3 percent to $54.32 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings of $(2.20), on sales of $373 million. The company cut its fourth quarter earnings and sales outlook.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares fell 8.8 percent to $10.23 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) fell 8.4 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after rising 4.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 7.7 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak Q3 results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 7 percent to $20.66 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) fell 6.5 percent to $121.20 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 6.4 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 27.25 percent on Tuesday.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares fell 6.2 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) fell 5.6 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 5.3 percent to $6.08 in pre-market trading. SunPower reported a third-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. Guidance came in lower than expected.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) fell 5.2 percent to $16.95 in pre-market trading. Western Union and Amazon announced plans to launch new payment network.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) fell 5.1 percent to $145.00 in the pre-market trading session. Clorox reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but lowered its FY19 earnings guidance.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 5 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) fell 4.4 percent to $68.75 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 4.1 percent to $91.00 in pre-market trading. EA reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the third quarter.
