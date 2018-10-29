71 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares jumped 66.2 percent to close at $7.18 on Friday.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares surged 21.13 percent to close at $2.58.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 19.61 percent to close at $7.99.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 18.94 percent to close at $5.15.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) gained 18 percent to close at $2.36.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 16.97 percent to close at $5.10.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) shares rose 16.83 percent to close at $50.11 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results. National Instruments named Eric Starkloff as President and COO.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares climbed 16.82 percent to close at $37.64 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 EPS outlook.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) shares climbed 14.69 percent to close at $50.52 following strong Q3 results.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 14.47 percent to close at $83.30. Mellanox Technologies has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies, CNBC reported.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NASDAQ: TMST) rose 14.07 percent to close at $12.81 following Q3 earnings.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 14.02 percent to close at $7.48.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 13.95 percent to close at $32.34 following Q3 earnings.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) climbed 13.22 percent to close at $41.88.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) gained 12.61 percent to close at $34.75 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) gained 12.6 percent to close at $94.76 after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) surged 12.35 percent to close at $9.55.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) gained 12.25 percent to close at $2.29.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) surged 12.13 percent to close at $3.05.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) gained 11.96 percent to close at $5.99.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) climbed 11.52 percent to close at $9.97 on Friday.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained 11.49 percent to close at $45.22 following Q3 earnings.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares rose 10.9 percent to close at $84.11 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) gained 13.11 percent to close at $34.60 following Q3 earnings.
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) shares rose 9.79 percent to close at $21.08.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares gained 8.87 percent to close at $5.03.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) rose 7.33 percent to close at $24.45 after reporting Q3 results.
- Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) shares gained 6.31 percent to close at $26.11 after reporting Q3 results.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) rose 4.89 percent to close at $5.58. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nokia from Hold to Buy.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 4.13 percent to close at $2.52. Anavex Life Sciences presented new three-year, longitudinal clinical efficacy data for ANAVEX2-73 in Alzheimer's Disease at the 2018 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Meeting.
Losers
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) tumbled 69.29 percent to close at $0.43 on Friday after the company reported it will need to pay $38 million-$51 million in penalties if sales of TRULANCE do not meet the minimum amount required per its contract with CRG.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) dropped 35.01 percent to close at $7.09 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NYSE: CUR) dropped 27.06 percent to close at $0.62 on Friday after reporting a $2.1 million registered direct offering.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) dipped 23.86 percent to close at $115.03 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 18.18 percent to close at $44.19 after reporting downbeat revenue for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) fell 17.54 percent to close at $8.79 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares dropped 17.05 percent to close at $5.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals said its E2112 study that evaluated entinostat plus exemestane in hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptive 2 negative breast cancer did not meet the first primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival. This, according to the company, would push backward regulatory filing.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 15.43 percent to close at $6.85.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares fell 15.59 percent to close at $83.545 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results and announced executive departures.
- Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) shares fell 19.27 percent to close at $64.26. Ellie Mae reported upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views. The company issued weak Q4 guidance.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dipped 18.57 percent to close at $7.72 following Q3 results.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) dropped 18.09 percent to close at $48.62 after the company said it will discontinue development of its UX007 drug candidate.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) tumbled 17.27 percent to close at $3.45 following Q1 results.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares dropped 17 percent to close at $22.75 following Q1 earnings.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) fell 16.81 percent to close at $2.87.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dipped 15.53 percent to close at $1.74.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares fell 15.43 percent to close at $7.78 following Q3 earnings.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) dropped 15.38 percent to close at $55.30 after the company missed Q3 EPS estimates.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) fell 15.22 percent to close at $69.155 following Q4 earnings.
- Ditech Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: DHCP) declined 14.61 percent to close at $1.87.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) dropped 13.59 percent to close at $1.78 after the company lowered its quarterly dividend.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) fell 12.99 percent to close at $8.84.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) dropped 12.94 percent to close at $6.155. Lattice Semiconductor posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) fell 12.36 percent to close at $9.50.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) dropped 12.31 percent to close at $12.68 following Q3 earnings.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell 12.17 percent to close at $231.79 following Q3 results.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) fell 12.1 percent to close at $26.01.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) dropped 11.1 percent to close at $41.58 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) fell 10.86 percent to close at $55.55 following Q3 earnings.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) tumbled 10.19 percent to close at $25.29 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 10.16 percent to close at $6.28 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company saw daily active users down 1 percent sequentially in the quarter.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) dropped 10 percent to close at $1.89 following Q3 earnings.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares fell 9.72 percent to close at $3.81 after reporting downbeat results for its third quarter.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 9.52 percent to close at $39.375. First Solar posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed views.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) fell 8.71 percent to close at $15.73 after reporting Q3 results.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) dipped 8.39 percent to close at $2.73.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 7.82 percent to close at $1,642.81 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) fell 6.64 percent to close at $59.58 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares fell 6.29 percent to close at $295.01 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
